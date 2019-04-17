PRESS RELEASES

Bluegrass Partners With Scott DH Factory Team

Apr 17, 2019
by Bluegrass Eagle  

Press Release: Bluegrass

We are pleased to announce that we have teamed up with Scott DH Factory with Marine Cabirou, Dean Lucas and Florent Payet. We will be their exclusive helmet partner for the whole season.

Some of you may have already spotted Marine, Dean, and Flo riding with the [Bluegrass Legit Carbon as we’ve run intense testing prior to announcing the partnership. For us it’s vital that pilots feel perfectly safe and confident, as the helmet should free your mind as soon as you put it on.

We are looking forward to the first World Cup Race in Maribor next week. Stay tuned all season long, as the team will use different graphics for every race!


bigquotesI'm really happy for Bluegrass to join the team! The Legit Carbon Helmet is comfortable and light, look is awesome and we will add our own touch with Monkey's Sauce support.Marine Cabirou

bigquotesReally happy to be joining up with Bluegrass this season! Such a comfortable helmet that fits with our Scott goggles so well, everyone seems really excited to work alongside us and we will have really unique helmet designs.Dean Lucas

bigquotesStoked to ride with Bluegrass helmets, their experience brings us a perfect race oriented helmet, light and with an amazing comfort!Florent Payet


bigquotesAwesome to have Bluegrass on board, a dynamic team of passionate people, solid products, what else would you want?Patrice Afflatet (Team manager)

bigquotesIt’s a great pleasure to team up with Scott DH Factory. We share the same love of racing and dedication to the sport. We are stoked to see that the helmets suit them perfectly and we are excited to see the team perform this season and beyond.Ulysse Daessle (Bluegrass)


The Legit Carbon will be worn by 4 World Cups Teams this season: Scott DH Factory, Polygon UR, Norco Factory Racing, and Insyncracing.

