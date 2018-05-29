Bluegrass Prototype Helmet to be Unveiled at Fort William World Cup

New vs Old, Joe’s take.

PRESS RELEASE: Bluegrass

Mick testing our 3D printed prototype, checking the visor position, field of vision and added features.

Serious design-talk with Mick, Alex and Tracey.

Maximum attention to detail.

Will it bend?

Comfy? – Blenki and Joe.

We’re used to seeing bike prototypes being changed and tuned throughout a full season of the DH World Cup, with athletes on a seemingly endless quest to dial in their setup for that one perfect run.This year, we at Bluegrass have taken the same iterative approach with our latest full-face helmet. At World Cup level, every detail counts – with not just the safety but also rider experience being constantly tweaked and improved.We have drawn on the experience of our sponsored pro riders competing for Norco Factory Racing and UR to put together a prototype version of our new full-face lid, which will make its World Cup debut at Fort William in the next few days.The result, the culmination of hundreds of runs, each one analysed and reported back on by the teams, aims to be ‘the ultimate full-face helmet, one that ticks all the boxes’.While the prototype will take its bow at Fort Bill, the development process is far from over. Norco and UR will also use and develop the prototype helmet throughout the rest of the season, giving more time and opportunities for fine tuning.The helmet will be released during the World Champs in Lenzerhide.