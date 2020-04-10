Bluegrass Release 2 New Back Protectors - Pond Beaver 2020

Bluegrass Armour B&S D3O

While both vests meet the same protection standard, the B&S Armour offers a higher level of protection as it has padded shoulders and D30 throughout. Bluegrass say this vest is for, "made for when a total back and side protection is required" so it comes with a large D30 backplate, D30 shoulder pads and further padding on the chest area. The rest of the vest is made from a stretch mesh fabric that is aimed to maximise breathability, ventilation, and drying.

Features

▪ Protectors compliant with EN 1621-2, Level 1

▪ D3O full back protector

▪ D3O shoulder shells

▪ Soft body shells

▪ Stretch mesh fabric

▪ Slim-fit construction

▪ Hydro pack compatible

▪ Three rear pockets

▪ Neck brace compatible

▪ MSRP: 190€ - £170



Bluegrass Armour Lite

The Armour Lite is more of a vest than a jacket which means it doesn't include the shoulder protection of the B&S. It also uses an EVA protector, not D30, however it meets the same certification of its bulkier counterpart so you aren't losing much in terms of safety where it really matters. Bluegrass are aiming for riders to use this on a short ride where you want to be as light as possible but also protected.



Features

▪ 3-Layers EVA full back protector

▪ EN 1621-2 Level 1 certified

▪ Stretch mesh fabric

▪ Slim-fit construction

▪ Hydro pack compatible

▪ Three rear pockets

▪ Neck brace compatible

▪ MSRP: 130€ - £120



After a year of testing with athletes including Veronika Widmann, Kevin Miquel and Jose Manel Borges, Bluegrass has released its two new back protectors - the Armour B&S D30 and the Armour Lite. The B&S offers a greater level of protection while the Lite is, fairly obviously, a bit more breathable and light for riders who want a bit more freedom on their ride.Both protectors have been tested to EN 1621-2, Level 1, a motorcycle standard that is specifically testing for back and neck support. While some mountain bike garments do reach the higher Level 2 standard, the lower standard is still a solid level of protection. Alongside the safety features, the protectors offer 3 pockets, hydration pack support, neck brace compatibility and are available in four sizes from S-XL.The shoulder pads are a bit further back than you might normally find on a mountain bike jacket, apparently putting them in the correct spot for when you're riding in the attack position, they are also removable if you want a lighter garment for a longer ride. The spinal protector has also been designed around riders and is shaped so it doesn't ride up and interfere with a full-face helmet.Bluegrass also mentions that both of these protectors are designed to be worn under jerseys - please take note riders in the Morzine lift lines. The Armour B&S D30 and Armour Lite are both available now.