Bluegrass Releases Jetro 3/4 Shell Helmet

Nostalgic of your motorbike helmet when you’re not riding your Trial or your Sur-Ron? The Jetro offers extensive coverage for your head and jaw, ensuring you can tackle any trail with confidence without compromising on lightness. But it's not just about protection – stability, comfort, breathability, and style are at the core of the Jetro's design.Tested rigorously by the experts at the Virginia Tech Lab, the Jetro has earned a prestigious five-star safety rating. Plus, with NTA 8776 certification, you can trust its superior impact energy dissipation to keep you safe on even the most challenging trails.With its sleek design and cutting-edge technology, this helmet offers the perfect blend of form and function, providing you with the ultimate riding experience, no matter if you wear it with goggles or without, if you use for dirt jumping, slopestyle, enduro, or e-bike; if you know you know!Coverage to dare more – that's what the Bluegrass Jetro is all about.Bluegrass Jetro is a helmet without the chin guard that covers 3/4 of the head, leaving a wide field of view. The helmet is designed to provide full coverage around the head and jaw, for those looking for more protection from an open-face.The NTA 8776 is the only safety standard created for e-bikes. Being NTA-certified the Bluegrass, Jetro is able to dissipate significantly more impact energy, the shell also has more impact tested coverage around the two most sensitive brain areas: the back and the temples.The Virginia Tech Helmet Lab tested the Bluegrass Jetro and it received the highest rating of 5 stars. Virginia Tech Lab provides an objective assessment of helmet safety. It gives a rating based on both linear and rotational impact energies, going above and beyond the state of the art of helmet safety standards.Featuring the MIPS-C2 brain protection system, the Bluegrass Jetro is able to slide relative to the head in case of a crash, redirecting damaging rotational motion. MIPS is a rotational management system—engineered to add protection to the standard construction of helmets in case of certain impacts. The MIPS Brain Protection System (BPS) is attached inside the helmet between the comfort padding and the EPS.The visor is an integrated part of the shell of MTB helmets, and it has to be carefully designed to be protective, stylish and safe. The Jetro features a flexible breakaway visor to avoid twisting of the neck in impacts from any angle.When the trail gets intense, having a stable helmet ensures increased safety, enhanced comfort, and an overall better riding experience. With our Safe-T Heta retention system, the Jetro offers exceptional balance and stability on the head, free from discomfort and compatible with any eyewear of your choice.Achieving lightweight without compromising the helmet's structure, the Jetro strikes a perfect balance by meeting stringent safety standards, all while maintaining a weight of 595g in medium size. It offers the perfect compromise between full-face and open-face use.Thanks to its 21 vents and wide internal air channels, the Jetro lets the air move freely from the inlet ports to the exhaust holes, no matter if you wear it with goggles or without.• Bluegrass Jetro: 330€ | £290 | US$350 | CAD$450 | AUS$450• Available now• Weight M size: 595g• Sizes: S (52-56cm) | M (56-58cm) | L (58-61cm)• Certifications: NTA 8776 | CE | US• In-mould polycarbonate shell with EPS liner• Mips C2 rotational management system• Five-star rating from the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab• NTA 8776 certified• Extended back head and jaw coverage• Fidlock magnetic buckle makes it easier to secure the helmet• Safety release and flexible injected visor• Safe-T Heta fit system• 360° head belt and 3 vertical adjustments• 21 vents work in concert with internal, engineered air channeling system• Wide field of view makes it compatible with all goggles and sunglasses• Soft storage bag included