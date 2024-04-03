Bluegrass Releases Jetro 3/4 Shell Helmet

Apr 3, 2024
by Bluegrass Eagle  
PRESS RELEASE: Bluegrass

Nostalgic of your motorbike helmet when you’re not riding your Trial or your Sur-Ron? The Jetro offers extensive coverage for your head and jaw, ensuring you can tackle any trail with confidence without compromising on lightness. But it's not just about protection – stability, comfort, breathability, and style are at the core of the Jetro's design.

Tested rigorously by the experts at the Virginia Tech Lab, the Jetro has earned a prestigious five-star safety rating. Plus, with NTA 8776 certification, you can trust its superior impact energy dissipation to keep you safe on even the most challenging trails.


Vinny-T“Since I got the first prototype, I just keep using it all the time in e-bike, enduro, and dirt. I love the style and I feel way more protected than in an open face. It’s my daily helmet!”
With its sleek design and cutting-edge technology, this helmet offers the perfect blend of form and function, providing you with the ultimate riding experience, no matter if you wear it with goggles or without, if you use for dirt jumping, slopestyle, enduro, or e-bike; if you know you know!


Louis Reboul“I like it because it’s the perfect mix between a full face and a classic open face. That’s the ideal helmet for enduro or e-bike rides, those long rides when you push your pace more than usual. But it’s also perfect to ride in Dirt or Slope with friends.”
Coverage to dare more – that's what the Bluegrass Jetro is all about.


Benoit Gurnel“I have the feeling to wear the perfect helmet between a full face and an open face. It’s clearly the helmet I will use most from now on. I feel light and safe. I will use it mostly in e-bike, enduro, but also in Dirt.”
JET CONSTRUCTION
Bluegrass Jetro is a helmet without the chin guard that covers 3/4 of the head, leaving a wide field of view. The helmet is designed to provide full coverage around the head and jaw, for those looking for more protection from an open-face.

NTA 8776
The NTA 8776 is the only safety standard created for e-bikes. Being NTA-certified the Bluegrass, Jetro is able to dissipate significantly more impact energy, the shell also has more impact tested coverage around the two most sensitive brain areas: the back and the temples.

FIVE STAR SAFETY
The Virginia Tech Helmet Lab tested the Bluegrass Jetro and it received the highest rating of 5 stars. Virginia Tech Lab provides an objective assessment of helmet safety. It gives a rating based on both linear and rotational impact energies, going above and beyond the state of the art of helmet safety standards.

MIPS PROTECTION SYSTEM
Featuring the MIPS-C2 brain protection system, the Bluegrass Jetro is able to slide relative to the head in case of a crash, redirecting damaging rotational motion. MIPS is a rotational management system—engineered to add protection to the standard construction of helmets in case of certain impacts. The MIPS Brain Protection System (BPS) is attached inside the helmet between the comfort padding and the EPS.

SAFETY-RELEASE AND FLEXIBLE VISOR
The visor is an integrated part of the shell of MTB helmets, and it has to be carefully designed to be protective, stylish and safe. The Jetro features a flexible breakaway visor to avoid twisting of the neck in impacts from any angle.

RETENTION SYSTEM
When the trail gets intense, having a stable helmet ensures increased safety, enhanced comfort, and an overall better riding experience. With our Safe-T Heta retention system, the Jetro offers exceptional balance and stability on the head, free from discomfort and compatible with any eyewear of your choice.

LIGHTWEIGHT AND PROTECTIVE
Achieving lightweight without compromising the helmet's structure, the Jetro strikes a perfect balance by meeting stringent safety standards, all while maintaining a weight of 595g in medium size. It offers the perfect compromise between full-face and open-face use.

VENTILATION
Thanks to its 21 vents and wide internal air channels, the Jetro lets the air move freely from the inlet ports to the exhaust holes, no matter if you wear it with goggles or without.

MSRP:
• Bluegrass Jetro: 330€ | £290 | US$350 | CAD$450 | AUS$450
• Available now

SPECS:
• Weight M size: 595g
• Sizes: S (52-56cm) | M (56-58cm) | L (58-61cm)
• Certifications: NTA 8776 | CE | US

KEY FEATURES:
• In-mould polycarbonate shell with EPS liner
• Mips C2 rotational management system
• Five-star rating from the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab
• NTA 8776 certified
• Extended back head and jaw coverage
• Fidlock magnetic buckle makes it easier to secure the helmet
• Safety release and flexible injected visor
• Safe-T Heta fit system
• 360° head belt and 3 vertical adjustments
• 21 vents work in concert with internal, engineered air channeling system
• Wide field of view makes it compatible with all goggles and sunglasses
• Soft storage bag included

6 Comments
  • 4 0
 Honestly, I don't see the point of 3/4 Shell Helmets. For the same or lower price and a little bit more weight I will definitely keep with the convertible helmets. They're lighter without the chin bar and you have a true full face protection when you install it.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, with you on that. I face planted badly the other week, the second time it's happened in 3 years and there is no way this would've made the outcome any different. I just reach for the full face now when doing anything with slightly higher risk, may look like a tool riding up the road to the trails in it but I also look like a tool anyway so it's no different
  • 2 0
 Calling it the Jethro just makes me think that Denzil Pemburthy will be wearing it. (I realise that this is a very niche comment that probably only a few UK people will get...)
  • 1 0
 Showing your age lol
  • 1 0
 Getting strong Ronnie Mac vibes. Wich isn't necessarily a bad thing.
  • 1 0
 It's already April 3rd.

Is this announcement two days late?







