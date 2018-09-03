Bluegrass Releases New Legit Carbon Full Face Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: Bluegrass

Listen to SikMik’s podcast about our collaboration - Credit: Bluegrass/DaveTrumpore 00:00 04:21

Specifications:

Sam Blenkinsop - Norco Factory Racing - Credit: MadDogBoris

Isabeau Courdurier - Intense Mavic Collective - Credit: DaveTrumpore

The LEGIT Carbon is our premium race-day full-face helmet. CARBON OUTER SHELL| 1100 g (size M) | MIPS | ASTM F1952-15 / F2032-15. Designed&Engineered in Italy Inspired by Athletes inside the tape.

Race construction

Safety-release and flexible visor

Hearing vents

Breathable chin guard

Snap-In padding

Air channeling

Enhanced durability

Black Red; Stealth Black / Iridiscent Green; Black White / Fluo Yellow; Black Yellow. Matt Finishing

Last spring, we brought out a new helmet prototype at the second round of the UCI DH World Cup at Fort Bill. The idea was to build a new elite-level lid by taking the iterative approach used more commonly by competition bike makers – to do some heavy in-house testing before putting the helmet into real-life riding situations with professional riders. It represented a revolutionary approach to helmet design.- Available in 5 sizes: XS (52/54 cm), S (54/56 cm), M (56/58 cm), L (58/60 cm), XL (60/62)- Weight M size: 1100g- Durable helmet case with integrated goggle pocket (into the box)- RRP: 450€ / £400 / $499Used by big-name riders like Tracey Hannah, Mick Hannah, Sam Blenkinsop, Isabeau Courdurier – as well as some major legends like Brett Tippie – they've been popping up and dropping in on trails and podiums all around the world.Now we can say that the process is at an end, inviting you to welcome the new Bluegrass Legit Carbon.From the visor placement, to the completely refined fitting, passing by the safety-release and flexible visor, every detail was studied carefully with the riders.Along with this rigorous real-world testing, we also crash-tested more than 200 helmets in our in-house laboratory – eventually getting the Legit Carbon to a point where it’s perfectly safe and ready to tackles any trail.The LEGIT Carbon uses a carbon fibre outer shell paired with a multi-impact EPS liner to achieve the finest blend of high impact performance and low weight.The LEGIT Carbon features a flexible safety-release visor to avoid twisting of the neck in impacts from any angle.Helping riders hear better, maintain balance and hit their optimum performance levels.The ASTM certified chin guard hosts three wide vents that allow you to breathe easily.The MIPS:E2 liner is made up of two multi-directional, stretch fabric layers sewn together around a thin, plastic foil. When inserted between the comfort padding of the helmet and the outer EPS shell, the Liner provides broad coverage from rotational impacts without sacrificing comfort or sweat absorption.The LEGIT Carbon is suitable for all head shapes and sizes, thanks to its meticulously refined internal shaping. The comfort is boosted even more by the snap-in soft padding.Vents and air channeling are optimised for all-day park sessions. The two large exhausts work in synergy with the EPS channels, keeping you cool at both high and low speed.Durability and quality are enhanced by an injected PU foam paired with the chin guard and three polycarbonate shells strategically moulded on the EPS liner.The Bluegrass Legit Carbon will be available in four colour schemes and will hit stores in November.You can spot the full range at Lenzerheide Worlds Champs on the Bluegrass booth (close to team UR Polygon) later this week.