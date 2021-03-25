Bluegrass Announces New Seamless Back Protectors with D3O Inserts

Mar 25, 2021
by Bluegrass Eagle  
BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS B S D3O and BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS LITE D3O


PRESS RELEASE: Bluegrass

Back protection is one of the most underrated pieces of a mountain biker’s kit. How many times is it accidentally forgotten? How many times is it a target for complaints about the fit, the look, the comfort, and even the smell?

With that in mind, we decided to start from scratch and offer the ultimate back protectors. By using the best fabric, the innovative Dryarn® microfiber, coupled with a seamless construction, we achieved the perfect comfort, breathability, and dryness. Made in Italy and using D3O® inserts, they represent the next generation of back protection, without any compromise!

Photo ulyssedaessle

Suitable for all Mountain bike and E-Mountain bike use, they are the go-to choice of our pro-racer Kevin Miquel, like us on our after-work rides. The protective inserts are discrete under the jersey but efficient with impact thanks to D3O® technology. These all-new Seamless Back Protectors D3O® perfectly complete our existing back protector range.

Like a second skin, our two new Seamless back protectors D3O® provide comfort, breathability, and dryness like never before.

Forget all the excuses of leaving your back protector at home – jump in!


BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS B&S D3O®

BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS B S D3O
BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS B S D3O


Thanks to the seamless construction, the most comfortable and ergonomic fit has been achieved. Like a second skin, the fit is unisex and accommodates all body shapes. Being very stable, the fabric holds onto its elastic properties for the lifetime of the product.

The Bluegrass Seamless B&S D3O® is a unique body armour made from 90% Dryarn® microfiber; an innovative material that guarantees the highest level of performance for next-to-skin fabrics. The fiber works to regulate body temperature; driving perspiration outside without absorbing it. The armour dries quickly, ensuring skin remains fresh and dry.


Features
▪ Seamless construction
▪ Dryarn® microfiber
▪ Unisex fit
▪ Protectors compliant with EN 1621-2:2014, Level 1
▪ D3O full back protector (removable)
▪ D3O shoulder shells (removable)
▪ Made in Italy
▪ Weight (S/M): 580g
▪ Sizes: S/M, M/L
▪ MSRP: 250€, £230, 300US$, 350CAD, 400AUD
Bluegrass website


BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS B S D3O
Seamless construction and Dryarn® microfiber

Featuring D3O® technology, the Seamless B&S offers the thinnest and most advanced protection against impact. Utilising the new D3O-BP4® back protector, it outperforms its predecessor with increased ventilation and flexibility.

The shoulder shells stay firmly in place with backpack strap compatibility. They won’t interfere with your arms movements and they are not annoying on your clavicles. Giving you confidence and comfort during the ride.

BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS B S D3O
New D3O-BP4® back protector
BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS B S D3O
Shoulder shells

Two rear pockets are a convenient solution for snacks and other small or soft items that would not pose a hazard in case of an impact.

The bottom of the armour is purposely longer than traditional vests. Dressing it into the pants, it helps to maximise stability while rinding.

BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS B S D3O
Rear pockets
BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS B S D3O
Long length

The fiber is 30% lighter than traditional fabrics and thanks to its second-skin fit the Bluegrass Seamless B&S D3O® body armour goes unnoticed under the jersey.

Thanks to its elastic properties, we can guarantee the perfect fit and comfort for all body shapes. We offer two sizes, S/M and L/XL.

Photo ulyssedaessle



BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS LITE D3O®

BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS LITE D3O
BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS LITE D3O


The Bluegrass Seamless Lite D3O® thanks to the seamless construction has the most comfortable and ergonomic fit ever been achieved. Like a second skin, the fit is unisex and accommodates all body shapes. Being very stable, the fabric holds onto its elastic properties for the lifetime of the product.

This unique body armour is made from 90% Dryarn® microfiber; an innovative material that guarantees the highest level of performance for next-to-skin fabrics. The fiber works to regulate body temperature; driving perspiration outside without absorbing it. The armour dries quickly, ensuring skin remains fresh and dry.


Features
▪ Seamless construction
▪ Dryarn® microfiber
▪ Unisex fit
▪ Protector compliant with EN 1621-2:2014, Level 1
▪ D3O full back protector (removable)
▪ Made in Italy
▪ Weight (S/M): 360g
▪ Sizes: S/M, M/L
▪ MSRP: 190€, £170, 225US$, 300CAD, 300AUD
Bluegrass website


BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS LITE D3O
Seamless construction and Dryarn® microfiber

Featuring D3O® technology, the Seamless Lite offers the thinnest and most advanced protection against impact. Utilising the new D3O-BP4® back protector, it outperforms its predecessor with increased ventilation and flexibility.

BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS LITE D3O
New D3O-BP4® back protector

Two rear pockets are a convenient solution for snacks and other small or soft items that would not pose a hazard in case of an impact.

The bottom of the armour is purposely longer than traditional vests. Dressing it into the pants, it helps to maximise stability while riding.

BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS LITE D3O
Rear pockets
BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS B S D3O
Long length

The all-new Bluegrass Seamless Lite D3O® feels like a base layer but works as a full back-protector. The fiber is 30% lighter than traditional fabrics and thanks to its second-skin fit the back protector goes unnoticed under the jersey.

Thanks to its elastic properties, we can guarantee the perfect fit and comfort for all body shapes. We offer two sizes, S/M and L/XL.

Photo ulyssedaessle


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


17 Comments

  • 11 4
 If mountain biking as a sport is serious about making sure every rider ends a ride safely and without serious injury, then something needs to be done about the insane pricing of items.

I get it that R&D costs money, as does the tech involved in making back, head, eye, elbow and knee protection but when stuff retails for £150, £200, £250+ I just think its instantly pricing many riders out of purchasing things.

I'm sure people will say 'what price can you put on safety' yadda yadda yadda, but the hard truth is when stuff costs this much, many folk just won't buy.

You only have to look at the sale prices of most gear to see how much profit is built into items. If we're serious about safety, these companies have got to step up and offer real protection at realistic prices.
  • 1 0
 Hi! All of our products are priced accordingly. Lots of time, research and development go into each item to ensure that we create the best possible products. These back protectors are made in Italy and use the best fabric available which has been an important factor in their pricing. We do offer a variety of products at different price points which all guarantee a high level of protection, you can view these here - www.met-helmets.com/en/class/gravity/bluegrass-protections/#bluegrass-protections
  • 9 1
 Banana pouch sold it for me
  • 5 0
 I thought “banana pouch” was a euphemism for a D3O-protected crotch — but no, there’s a literal banana pouch!
  • 1 0
 Or just wear a back protector backpack. If you're going to get a sweaty back from the back protector, it may as well make itself useful the 99.99% of the time you're not scorpioning round a tree. Then you can't not bother to wear it on the one day you need it. Cheaper too.
  • 3 2
 Judging by the videos and photos as well as on trail experience there seems to be a backlash against wearing any protection, even gloves. As for me, I look like a knight in armour compared to the youngsters.
  • 3 0
 We prefer to call you adults ‘stormtroopers’ Wink
  • 3 0
 This suit is inspired by "teenage mutant ninja turtles"
  • 3 1
 Is that banana part of the protection too?
  • 5 2
 that’s no banana, the protector suit is only happy to see you
  • 2 0
 Sorry, banana not included!
  • 2 4
 Why does this remind me of the muscle suit George Michael wears to impress Maeby?
  • 2 2
 This looks great!
  • 2 4
 Mate this things gunna be minging! just in a few missed washes, cool idea tho
  • 1 0
 Hi! It's handwash only and thanks to the properties of the Dryarn, the fabric will not lose shape or elasticity over time.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



