Bluegrass Announces New Seamless Back Protectors with D3O Inserts

PRESS RELEASE: Bluegrass

BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS B&S D3O®



Thanks to the seamless construction, the most comfortable and ergonomic fit has been achieved. Like a second skin, the fit is unisex and accommodates all body shapes. Being very stable, the fabric holds onto its elastic properties for the lifetime of the product.



The Bluegrass Seamless B&S D3O® is a unique body armour made from 90% Dryarn® microfiber; an innovative material that guarantees the highest level of performance for next-to-skin fabrics. The fiber works to regulate body temperature; driving perspiration outside without absorbing it. The armour dries quickly, ensuring skin remains fresh and dry.





Features

▪ Seamless construction

▪ Dryarn® microfiber

▪ Unisex fit

▪ Protectors compliant with EN 1621-2:2014, Level 1

▪ D3O full back protector (removable)

▪ D3O shoulder shells (removable)

▪ Made in Italy

▪ Weight (S/M): 580g

▪ Sizes: S/M, M/L

▪ MSRP: 250€, £230, 300US$, 350CAD, 400AUD

▪ Bluegrass website

Seamless construction and Dryarn® microfiber

New D3O-BP4® back protector Shoulder shells

Rear pockets Long length

BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS LITE D3O®



The Bluegrass Seamless Lite D3O® thanks to the seamless construction has the most comfortable and ergonomic fit ever been achieved. Like a second skin, the fit is unisex and accommodates all body shapes. Being very stable, the fabric holds onto its elastic properties for the lifetime of the product.



This unique body armour is made from 90% Dryarn® microfiber; an innovative material that guarantees the highest level of performance for next-to-skin fabrics. The fiber works to regulate body temperature; driving perspiration outside without absorbing it. The armour dries quickly, ensuring skin remains fresh and dry.





Features

▪ Seamless construction

▪ Dryarn® microfiber

▪ Unisex fit

▪ Protector compliant with EN 1621-2:2014, Level 1

▪ D3O full back protector (removable)

▪ Made in Italy

▪ Weight (S/M): 360g

▪ Sizes: S/M, M/L

▪ MSRP: 190€, £170, 225US$, 300CAD, 300AUD

▪ Bluegrass website

Seamless construction and Dryarn® microfiber

New D3O-BP4® back protector

Rear pockets Long length

Back protection is one of the most underrated pieces of a mountain biker’s kit. How many times is it accidentally forgotten? How many times is it a target for complaints about the fit, the look, the comfort, and even the smell?With that in mind, we decided to start from scratch and offer the ultimate back protectors. By using the best fabric, the innovative Dryarn® microfiber, coupled with a seamless construction, we achieved the perfect comfort, breathability, and dryness. Made in Italy and using D3O® inserts, they represent the next generation of back protection, without any compromise!Suitable for all Mountain bike and E-Mountain bike use, they are the go-to choice of our pro-racer Kevin Miquel, like us on our after-work rides. The protective inserts are discrete under the jersey but efficient with impact thanks to D3O® technology. These all-new Seamless Back Protectors D3O® perfectly complete our existing back protector range.Like a second skin, our two new Seamless back protectors D3O® provide comfort, breathability, and dryness like never before.Forget all the excuses of leaving your back protector at home – jump in!Featuring D3O® technology, the Seamless B&S offers the thinnest and most advanced protection against impact. Utilising the new D3O-BP4® back protector, it outperforms its predecessor with increased ventilation and flexibility.The shoulder shells stay firmly in place with backpack strap compatibility. They won’t interfere with your arms movements and they are not annoying on your clavicles. Giving you confidence and comfort during the ride.Two rear pockets are a convenient solution for snacks and other small or soft items that would not pose a hazard in case of an impact.The bottom of the armour is purposely longer than traditional vests. Dressing it into the pants, it helps to maximise stability while rinding.The fiber is 30% lighter than traditional fabrics and thanks to its second-skin fit the Bluegrass Seamless B&S D3O® body armour goes unnoticed under the jersey.Thanks to its elastic properties, we can guarantee the perfect fit and comfort for all body shapes. We offer two sizes, S/M and L/XL.Featuring D3O® technology, the Seamless Lite offers the thinnest and most advanced protection against impact. Utilising the new D3O-BP4® back protector, it outperforms its predecessor with increased ventilation and flexibility.Two rear pockets are a convenient solution for snacks and other small or soft items that would not pose a hazard in case of an impact.The bottom of the armour is purposely longer than traditional vests. Dressing it into the pants, it helps to maximise stability while riding.The all-new Bluegrass Seamless Lite D3O® feels like a base layer but works as a full back-protector. The fiber is 30% lighter than traditional fabrics and thanks to its second-skin fit the back protector goes unnoticed under the jersey.Thanks to its elastic properties, we can guarantee the perfect fit and comfort for all body shapes. We offer two sizes, S/M and L/XL.