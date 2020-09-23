Bluegrass Releases Rogue Core Mips Open Face Enduro Helmet

Press Release: Bluegrass

A characteristic of a mountain biker, to seek for unexpected lines and trails. Recognised for their impeccable taste, they have an exquisite bike and distinctive kit. Setting new trends is a given.We all try to escape the ordinary, to do something different, follow our own path and explore new lines. What’s better than a mountain bike to do so? Isn’t it the spice of two-wheels? What makes all of our ride stories so great during the post ride beer – the lines taken, the choices made, sometimes falling can’t be avoided…So, why do we always find ourselves settling for the ordinary and the easy?Ordinary trails, lines, and kit - don’t let the ordinary get in the way, just because the straightest path is sometimes the easiest, it definitely doesn’t mean it’s the most fun!At Bluegrass, we always try to think outside the box. The new Bluegrass Rogue Core Mips inherits its name from our relentless will of doing things our own way. Pioneers of the Enduro world with the famous Bluegrass Enduro Tour, we understand what being Rogue on the trail means.Our new Bluegrass Rogue Core Mips is packed with cutting-edge features. Designed with the speed of our pro riders in mind, the all-new Bluegrass Rogue Core Mips is sharp, bold and alternative. It’s all we need to ride fast and go our own way!The Rogue Core Mips properly protects the most sensitive head areas, the back and the temples. The visor has been designed to enhance the safety of the Bluegrass Rogue Core Mips, as well as protecting from branches, it is flexible injected to adapt to the shell of the helmet in a crash. This unique feature helps to manage extra rotational forces transferred to your neck.The Rogue Core Mips exceeds all the worldwide certifications and performs best at both linear and rotational impact thanks to its meticulously engineered EPS shell and the MIPS-C2® brain protection system attached inside the helmet. The fit is unparalleled and thanks to its new Safe-T Heta retention system the helmet is stable on the head. The 360° head belt ensures that there are no pressure points on the skull and its easy to use vertical adjustment leaves you with an individual fit.A constant airflow on your head is ensured by the internal air channeling system, and 16 inlet and exhaust vents. Under the visor we strategically placed two vents to avoid fog in sunglasses or goggles and to keep the front pad dry during the ride. The straps anchors are embedded into the EPS and you can quickly fasten them thanks to the Fidlock® magnetic buckle, even while wearing your gloves.• Bluegrass Rogue Core MIPS: 150€ | £130 | US$180 | CAD$250 | AUS$250• Bluegrass Rogue: 100€ | £90 | US$120 | CAD$170 | AUS$180• Weight M size: 320g | 350g (MIPS Version)• Sizes: S (52-56cm) | M (56-58cm) | L (58-61cm)• Certifications: Certifications CE; AS/NZS; US• Extended head coverage, MIPS-C2® brain protection system available (Rogue Core Mips), Safe-T Heta Fit System with 360° head belt and vertical adjustment, eyewear and goggle compatible with sunglasses ports, adjustable visor in flexible material, ponytail compatible, 16 vents with internal channeling, gel-padded head support, Air Lite straps with anchor embedded into liner, adjustable cam dividers, reflective rear decals, helmet soft bag (Rogue Core Mips), Fidlock® magnetic buckle (Rogue Core Mips).• Available early October 2020