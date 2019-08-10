BMC's Autodrop Dropper Post Lowers on its Own - Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019

Aug 10, 2019
by Mike Levy  
BMC Autodrop Seatpost

by mikelevy
Views: 159    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



We've probably all talked about it at some point during a ride: Why the heck can't someone make a dropper post that lowers without needing your butt to push it down? Pinkbike photographer Andy Vathis spotted BMC's prototype Autodrop post at this weekend's Lenzerheide World Cup, which looks like it does exactly that.


Here s a better cut out look of the internals and both chambers hidden in the post.
The Autodrop post uses air pressure to lower the seat when you push the lever, and a coil spring brings it back up.


The Autodrop post integrates with BMC's frame, much like the Race Application Dropper (RAD) on their Fourstroke. And just like that RAD post, the Autodrop sports an oval-shaped upper tube to ensure that everything stays aligned without needing a bunch of brass keys.

Internally, a rechargeable air spring is used to literally pull the post down into its travel instead of the rider needing to push it down with their ass. A coil spring looks after rebound duties, which the air spring would likely need to overcome to lower the seat.


The valve head pops out so it s easy to use with a standard high pressure road bike floor pump.
View of the air feed tube that pressures the system.
The Autodrop's inflator valve (left) tucks into the side of the frame, and a high-pressure floor pump is needed to recharge it.

A better look at the lever as it sits. It will be much more refined for production.
Part of the valve system that run the post. It s connected to the flexible air tube and reservoir.
The dual-stage remote lever (left). You push the paddle partway if you want to lower the seat with your ass, or all the way if you want it to lower on its own. Part of the valve system (right) that's connected to the flexible air tube and air reservoir.


There's a dual-stage remote lever with a single paddle that controls the post's action, and you have the option of using it as a regular dropper by pushing the lever only partway. Want it to drop on its own? Push the same lever all the way and the seat lowers without needing your ass to push it down. The air chamber is concealed within the frame and can be re-charged with a normal floor pump, and BMC says that it'll hold enough air to last longer than an XCO race. It's still in development, though, so don't be surprised if the production version lasts longer.

Regions in Article
Lenzerheide

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Dropper Post Bmc Autodrop Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
106861 views
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
81739 views
First Ride: 2020 Specialized Epic HT - The World's Lightest Production Hardtail
76505 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
65677 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
63696 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
62607 views
The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark
53948 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019
52288 views

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Yes!!!! I've been waiting for this my entire cycling career!!!! Now make one with 150mm drop please
  • + 1
 The photo of the left side handlebar looks like an F1 steering wheel. Getting carple tunnel syndrome just looking at it.
  • + 1
 Now that is something I wish my office chair did
  • + 1
 Pity upvote.
  • + 1
 The future is now, folks. What a time to be alive.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017187
Mobile Version of Website