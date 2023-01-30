BMC Launches New World Cup XC Team

BMC has launched its new Team BMC World Cup XC team for 2023.
The new factory team from BMC features Steffi Häberlin, Jordan Sarrou, Titouan Carod, Juri Zanotti and Janis Baumann in its ranks. The updated 2023 BMC team brings on new sponsors for the upcoming season with Öhlins suspension and Pirelli tires.
|Suspension setup and functionality play a major role in winning modern cross-country races. We are delighted to be partnering with Öhlins - masters in tuning and suspension design. Market leading high-end components from SRAM and innovative race proven tires from Pirelli further set the team up for victory, with ASSOS of Switzerland and ABUS supplying top quality apparel and helmets, ensuring all the performance requirements of the world's best riders are met with style.— Amaël Moinard, Team BMC manager
|At BMC we are proud to launch this new project with premium performance partners joining us on our quest to create speed, at the highest level of the sport. This important next step in the BMC racing history motivates us to give only our absolute best, from product development to now team ownership, our ambition remains resolute - provide the best possible setup to world class athletes.— David Zurcher, BMC Group CEO
|We are really looking forward to collaborating with BMC and this exciting new project. Öhlins has a long and successful background in motorsport and mountain bike racing but this is the first time we have ventured into cross country racing. We believe that together with BMC and their top athletes we can supply and develop next-generation, race-winning products.— Torkel Sintorn, MTB Racing and Concept Director of Öhlins
|We couldn’t miss the opportunity to join such an ambitious project, to engage our best athletes and partners, and involve them in our product development. The established methodology we call “continuous development” comes from decades of racing culture and testing protocols. To now apply this to the high level of partners BMC has brought together is going to be exciting. It opens up new perspectives for our technicians and for our new Italian factory in Bollate, which is targeting the MTB World Cup for the next generation of Scorpion MTB tires.— Samuele Bressan Global Marketing Manager of the Cyling Division of Pirelli
The fresh BMC team is set to get between the tape for the first time at what is becoming a mini World Cup in Banyoles, Spain before the actual World Cup begins at Nove Mesto in May.
5 Comments