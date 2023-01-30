BMC Launches New World Cup XC Team

We couldn’t miss the opportunity to join such an ambitious project, to engage our best athletes and partners, and involve them in our product development. The established methodology we call “continuous development” comes from decades of racing culture and testing protocols. To now apply this to the high level of partners BMC has brought together is going to be exciting. It opens up new perspectives for our technicians and for our new Italian factory in Bollate, which is targeting the MTB World Cup for the next generation of Scorpion MTB tires. — Samuele Bressan Global Marketing Manager of the Cyling Division of Pirelli