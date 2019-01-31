Review: BMC Trailfox AMP Two

Climbing

The Trailfox AMP started each climb with the face of glee that every eMTB gives you as you cruise away from base nearly effortlessly on the road. The Shimano motor system is quieter than the Bosch, but whirs more than the near-silent Specialized/Brose setup. The bike is super stable under power and maintains its height in the travel. The geometry is commendable when attacking everything up to really steep pitches, where it could falter and start to wheelie and wander off-line. This is not a problem unique to the BMC - overall it is above average, but I feel all of the eMTB's that I've ridden so far rode could have their climbing prowess on steep sections improved massively via the geometry.It's shorter and steeper than most bikes it was ridden against, which made it slightly more nimble on the climbs to switch direction and pick a clean line. Its only real fault on the way up are its long 170mm crank arms, which took a beating on the knobbly tech in Finale - thankfully, we are seeing more and more eMTB's adopting shorter cranks. Naysayers will claim that I need to improve my pedaling and timing, but this is simply not the answer. My timing is good with a normal bike, but an eMTB will push you to challenge yourself with harder climbs more often, with higher speeds, higher cadences, and the need to keep the cranks rotating for the motor to stay engaged.