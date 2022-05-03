BMC Unveils Pauline Ferrand Prevot’s 2022 BMC Fourstroke Ahead of the Albstadt World Cup XC

PRESS RELEASE: BMC

We joined forces with Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and custom paint magician Made Rad by Tony for the 2022 edition of the European Champion’s race bike.For an exceptional rider such as Pauline Ferrand Prevot only the best is good enough. So we went all-in to celebrate our BMC MTB Racing member. A collaboration with American custom painter Tony Baumann, also known as Made Rad by Tony, was worked on in secret during the winter break and allowed Pauline to let her imagination run free. Pauline explains: “To create a contrast to my bike last year, which was rather dark, this time I wanted something bright!”Of course, she also needed the frame to match her European Champion kit but added some personal touches along the way. The result? A race machine made for a racing star. Pauline’s BMC Fourstroke arrives with a marble finish. The down tube features a blue iridescent BMC logo, as well as the name of her mechanic: “who spends as much time working on my bike as me riding it.” 22 stars adorn the top tube to illustrate the 2022 season that kicked off with a win in the XCC event of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Petropolis, Brazil just a few weeks ago.Pauline’s BMC Fourstroke will be ridden for the first time this weekend at the World Cup in Albstadt, Germany. “I am super excited to think that I’ll be riding the bike I envisioned. It is an extra motivation, and I can’t wait to arrive with this bike on the starting line.” With her customized 2022 BMC Fourstroke the stars have certainly aligned already for this weekend.