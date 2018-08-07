Race Report: Richie Rude & Cooper Ott Take The Win at the Big Mountain Enduro Final

The 2018 Yeti Cycles Big Mountain Enduro presented by Shimano series Finals ended on a high note last weekend in Aspen Snowmass, CO. Rain storms moved in and out during the weekend, which made things interesting for event operations, but on race days the weather opened up and conditions were all-time for the nearly 300 racers who came out to tackle the challenging terrain. This year's race was also the first stop of the EWS North American Continental Series, so pros chasing that tour also gained valuable points for next year's EWS lottery.
The first day of racing took place in Aspen, starting off with the infamous Aspen Mountain stage (longest stage of the weekend) in the morning and a new trail, Sunnyside, directly across the valley for stage 2 in the afternoon. The second day was back over in Snowmass for three of the most popular stages of the weekend. Stage 3 took place on Animal Crackers into Two Creeks, which had some freshly cut sections, stage 4 on Sam's knob, which had new trail improvements as well, and stage 5 was the legendary downhill track, Bonzai DH, which claimed to be the shortest, but the burliest stage of the weekend. All in all, the 5 stages that the BME and Aspen crew laid out for racers this year were world-class and combined a mix of everything that mountain bikers are looking for.
Cooper Ott won 4 of the 5 stages last weekend and walked away with the BME Finals and Overall Series championship.
Richie Rude was on fire all weekend, winning 3 of the 5 stages and holding off Marco Osborne by just over a minute while both battled through nearly 43 minutes of total racing time over the two-day BME Finale. Richie has always raced well in Colorado and it showed last weekend in the home state of his bike sponsor, Yeti Cycles.
Marco Osborne won stage 3, which combined Animal Crackers/Trail 16 (last year's EWS trail of the year runner-up) into Two Creeks. These joint trails had never been raced before together and proved to be one of the favorite stages of the weekend, especially after it rained all morning delaying the race by an hour. That quickly lead to sunny skies and absolutely perfect dirt for the rest of the day. Marco threw down an 11-minute plus run on the most physically demanding stage, holding off Richie Rude by just over five seconds. BME Finals Pro Women:
1st - Cooper Ott
2nd - Lia Westerman
3rd - Amy MorrisonBME Finals Pro Men:
1st - Richie Rude
2nd - Marco Osborne
3rd - Dave CampBME Finals U21 Men:
For the U21 Men, Talus Lantz was victorious, holding off Quinn Reece to a tight second place. Talus' total racing time over the weekend (45 minutes) would have put him in 9th overall for the pro men, which proves his speed and all-around skills on the bike. In third place was Travis Claypool, Max Sedlak in fourth, followed by Bryn Bingham in fifth. Watch out for these young guns as we move into 2019, they are fast.BME Finals U21 Women:
For the U21 Women, Lauren Bingham was victorious, holding off Isabella Naughton to a tight second place. In third place was Jazlyn Smith, Sarah Smith in fourth, followed by Camille Lamarque in fifth.BME Overall Series Pro Men:
1st - Richie Rude
2nd - Marco Osborne
3rd - Shawn NeerBME Overall Series Pro Women:
1st - Cooper Ott
2nd - Lia Westerman
3rd - Lauren Bingham
In support of Shimano, the Co-Title sponsor of the BME, two random amateur winners of the overall series walked away with a full XTR group kit, drawn for one top male and female racer. Dee Tidwell and Lauren Bingham were stoked on winning this huge prize package provided by Shimano.
Full results can be found online here
.
Photos by Eddie Clark Media and Tony Wilhelms.
1 Comment
Post a Comment