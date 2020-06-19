BME Rides Announces New Range of International Mountain Bike Adventures

PRESS RELEASE: BME Rides
Introducing BME Rides. Drawing on the vision, experience and history of the Big Mountain Enduro race series, BME Rides is an international mountain bike travel company like none other. The BME Rides team of top professional riders, guides and adventure travel specialists has created a line-up of unparalleled trips, designed for advanced riders. Beginning with incredible offerings in Canada, Mexico and South America, BME Rides is dedicated to taking riders to some of the coolest mountain biking destinations around the world, getting off the grid, showcasing mind-blowing trails and including authentic cultural and culinary experiences to create once-in-a-lifetime adventures that riders will never forget.
Over the past two decades, many members of the BME Rides team have helped shape the sport of Enduro as we know it today. This group was behind the development of US Enduro in the early 2000’s, currently owns and operates the most recognized MTB race series in North America, and has traveled, consulted, guided, filmed, product tested, raced and cut trail around the globe. When booking with BME Rides, riders get the genuine knowledge and experience that only comes from that longstanding positive reputation in the bike industry.
The ethos of BME Rides lies in the love of mountain biking, its culture, community and the places that two wheels can take you. Simply put, the team at BME Rides has a knack for finding the best trails in the world, having fun, while respecting the culture and environment of host communities. Whether it be a bucket list adventure with family and friends, a corporate event or retreat, BME Rides can take you there.
Inaugural rides will begin late December 2020 and will run year-round. Riders can expect new locations announced for 2021 and beyond, as freshly designed trips are currently in the works. Stay tuned for more information and updates added to the website and social media channels. www.bmerides.comPhotos: Jeremy (Bulldog) Kipp and Nicolas Switalskiwww.bmerides.com
