BMX Backgrounds Now Available

Apr 1, 2022
by Brian Park  
Drawings by Taj Mihelich

You too can have a BMX background now thanks to Taj Mihelich.


Mobile
Desktop (16:9)
Display (3:2)

24 Comments

  • 40 0
 Now I can tell people I have a BMX background.
  • 3 0
 My BMX Background has a BMX background...
  • 1 0
 With a high pivot frame that looks like session.
  • 12 0
 Brb going to get a mtb sponsorship now, thanks Taj!
  • 10 0
 As an engineer, why no engineer option?
  • 32 1
 I regret not doing "Pinkbike Offers Engineering Course Via Comments" so much right now.
  • 9 0
 Wow. Thought the download would rub it in that were all gullible. Well done Pinkbike, well done.
  • 7 0
 Just when I was getting really over the barrage of April Fools articles...Some nice, subtle humor. Bravo.

Curious though, will this BMX Background help me with my corners on the more bike park-like stages?
  • 4 0
 Excellent aprils fools, well done!

Any chance of a 21:9 ratio for us r/ultrawidemasterrace members? There's dozens of us!
  • 4 0
 It's the best background to have in this sport.
  • 4 0
 They gymnast on the spine... well done.
  • 3 0
 Kinda want it as a tattoo.
  • 3 3
 Nice I won the nationals when I as younger so I come by my BMX background legitimately. Of course that was 40 years ago and I haven't been on a BMX bike since.
  • 1 0
 Imma dominate MTB. I have a 2x BMX background. www.pinkbike.com/photo/22315765
  • 1 0
 Wow, a BMX background used to be rare and make you much faster, now everybody will be fast so World Cups will be like F1?
  • 1 0
 "Tell me you've got a BMX background without telling me you've got a BMX background"
  • 1 0
 Now this is giving the people what they want. Nice work.
  • 1 0
 Hahah this 1st of April is amazing in the MTB community! ahAHahha
  • 2 0
 Finally
  • 1 0
 Does it come with a high pivot as well? Asking for a friend.
  • 1 0
 Excellent, this will look great on my windows 98 desktop
  • 1 0
 Thanks, Taj!
  • 1 0
 This is excellent
  • 1 0
 This wins.

Post a Comment



