BMX Backgrounds Now Available
Apr 1, 2022
by
Brian Park
You too can have a BMX background now thanks to Taj Mihelich.
Mobile
Desktop (16:9)
Display (3:2)
Industry News
Taj Mihelich
24 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
40
0
fuckingsteve
(24 mins ago)
Now I can tell people I have a BMX background.
[Reply]
3
0
dan23dan23
(17 mins ago)
My BMX Background has a BMX background...
[Reply]
1
0
femto505
(5 mins ago)
With a high pivot frame that looks like session.
[Reply]
12
0
grusty92
(23 mins ago)
Brb going to get a mtb sponsorship now, thanks Taj!
[Reply]
10
0
NZRalphy
(23 mins ago)
As an engineer, why no engineer option?
[Reply]
32
1
brianpark
Mod
(22 mins ago)
I regret not doing "Pinkbike Offers Engineering Course Via Comments" so much right now.
[Reply]
9
0
eric-knowles
(23 mins ago)
Wow. Thought the download would rub it in that were all gullible. Well done Pinkbike, well done.
[Reply]
7
0
rockandride6
(21 mins ago)
Just when I was getting really over the barrage of April Fools articles...Some nice, subtle humor. Bravo.
Curious though, will this BMX Background help me with my corners on the more bike park-like stages?
[Reply]
4
0
Mugen
(19 mins ago)
Excellent aprils fools, well done!
Any chance of a 21:9 ratio for us r/ultrawidemasterrace members? There's dozens of us!
[Reply]
4
0
Speared
(22 mins ago)
It's the best background to have in this sport.
[Reply]
4
0
Eatsdirt
(19 mins ago)
They gymnast on the spine... well done.
[Reply]
3
0
dstroud70
(9 mins ago)
Kinda want it as a tattoo.
[Reply]
3
3
powderhoundbrr
(20 mins ago)
Nice I won the nationals when I as younger so I come by my BMX background legitimately. Of course that was 40 years ago and I haven't been on a BMX bike since.
[Reply]
1
0
JTepic
(15 mins ago)
Imma dominate MTB. I have a 2x BMX background.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/22315765
[Reply]
1
0
Bomadics
(10 mins ago)
Wow, a BMX background used to be rare and make you much faster, now everybody will be fast so World Cups will be like F1?
[Reply]
1
0
Muscovir
(5 mins ago)
"Tell me you've got a BMX background without telling me you've got a BMX background"
[Reply]
1
0
sjma
(22 mins ago)
Now this is giving the people what they want. Nice work.
[Reply]
1
0
DimitarDimitrov
(12 mins ago)
Hahah this 1st of April is amazing in the MTB community! ahAHahha
[Reply]
2
0
bmx-background
(12 mins ago)
Finally
[Reply]
1
0
bikeryder85
(3 mins ago)
Does it come with a high pivot as well? Asking for a friend.
[Reply]
1
0
formerbmxguy
(1 mins ago)
Excellent, this will look great on my windows 98 desktop
[Reply]
1
0
likehell
(21 mins ago)
Thanks, Taj!
[Reply]
1
0
mtbman1980
(10 mins ago)
This is excellent
[Reply]
1
0
lacykemp
(3 mins ago)
This wins.
[Reply]
