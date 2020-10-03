GT Bicycles Announces Auction to Help BMX Legend Simon Tabron After Stroke & Heart Attack

Oct 3, 2020
by GT Bicycles  
Photo: Jeff Zielinski

PRESS RELEASE: GT Bicycles

In early September a friend of everyone here at GT was struck down with a life-changing health emergency – our good friend Simon Tabron suffered an extremely rare double-trauma, first a major heart attack and then almost immediately afterwards, a major stroke – it’s no doubt that this will affect Si and his young family’s lives forever, and they need our help.

Photo: Jeff Zielinski

At times like these, our community comes together and does just that. Simon is one of the good guys: a multiple world champion and X-games medallist, a showman exuding in personality, talent, and a style that just makes bike riding look like a good time. Si also spent a couple of years on the GT UK freestyle team riding in GT Air Shows during the early nineties, demoing BMX to a new crowd, before emigrating to the USA and living his BMX dream.


To help raise some much-needed funds for Si and his wife and young kids, we’ve put up for auction an exclusive GT Bicycles package: the last remaining limited-edition Gary Turner built BMX frame kits. The kit includes a made-in-the-USA 4130 Chromoly frame, forks, bars, along with a signed certificate of authenticity, GT cap, key-ring, and more – in a GT presentation box. The limited run of handmade framesets sold out in hours – and we have two available up for auction.


Help a brother out, lump some serious money on this auction, and bid big – you could win a once-in-a-lifetime GT Bicycles frame kit, AND help out a friend in need. Let’s do this.

You can also make a donation if you'd like to help but don't want to bid on the framesets.

Donate or bid here.

