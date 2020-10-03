GT Bicycles Announces Auction to Help BMX Legend Simon Tabron After Stroke & Heart Attack

Photo: Jeff Zielinski

PRESS RELEASE: GT Bicycles

Photo: Jeff Zielinski

In early September a friend of everyone here at GT was struck down with a life-changing health emergency – our good friend Simon Tabron suffered an extremely rare double-trauma, first a major heart attack and then almost immediately afterwards, a major stroke – it’s no doubt that this will affect Si and his young family’s lives forever, and they need our help.At times like these, our community comes together and does just that. Simon is one of the good guys: a multiple world champion and X-games medallist, a showman exuding in personality, talent, and a style that just makes bike riding look like a good time. Si also spent a couple of years on the GT UK freestyle team riding in GT Air Shows during the early nineties, demoing BMX to a new crowd, before emigrating to the USA and living his BMX dream.To help raise some much-needed funds for Si and his wife and young kids, we’ve put up for auction an exclusive GT Bicycles package: the last remaining limited-edition Gary Turner built BMX frame kits. The kit includes a made-in-the-USA 4130 Chromoly frame, forks, bars, along with a signed certificate of authenticity, GT cap, key-ring, and more – in a GT presentation box. The limited run of handmade framesets sold out in hours – and we have two available up for auction.Help a brother out, lump some serious money on this auction, and bid big – you could win a once-in-a-lifetime GT Bicycles frame kit, AND help out a friend in need. Let’s do this.You can also make a donation if you'd like to help but don't want to bid on the framesets.