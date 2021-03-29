BMX Pro Corey Walsh Comes Out As One of the First Openly Gay Male Cyclists

It just sucks ya know? All this unneeded stress and pressure. All these f*cking labels everyone puts on everyone. I just want to live a quiet life as me. I just want to do my thing without having to explain myself to everyone... f*ck it! I’ll do it! I will! Now that my family knows I really don’t give a f*ck what anyone thinks anymore. — Corey Walsh, from Kris Fox's Dig BMX piece