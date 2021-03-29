BMX Pro Corey Walsh Comes Out As One of the First Openly Gay Male Cyclists

Mar 29, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

In an Instagram post today, BMX pro Corey Walsh came out as gay.

Corey’s coming out story began in January 2020 when he told a childhood friend, but he said in his Instagram post that if someone had told him a year ago that he would come out to the world today, he wouldn’t believe it. A piece written by Kris Fox on Dig BMX recounts the next several months as Corey unflinchingly shared his 20-year secret in a “rhinoceros stampede of reality.”

Corey one of the first high-profile male cyclists of any discipline to come out as gay, joining pro road racers Graeme Obree and Justin Laevens as one of the very few LGBT men in the bike world.


bigquotesIt just sucks ya know? All this unneeded stress and pressure. All these f*cking labels everyone puts on everyone. I just want to live a quiet life as me. I just want to do my thing without having to explain myself to everyone... f*ck it! I’ll do it! I will! Now that my family knows I really don’t give a f*ck what anyone thinks anymore.Corey Walsh, from Kris Fox's Dig BMX piece

Congratulations from Pinkbike, Corey. We look forward to a future in which people are free to be themselves. By coming out, you are helping to create that future.

Posted In:
Industry News Corey Walsh


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
137903 views
Mountain Biker Stabbed by Hiker After Right of Way Dispute
116832 views
Review: The 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo is the New Benchmark
112271 views
First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain
71591 views
How to Pump Your Bike, According to Physics
70436 views
Canyon & Orange Comment on Delays Caused by Blocked Suez Canal
63530 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes
58864 views
Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Further Contribute to Bike Parts Shortage
54801 views

9 Comments

  • 20 0
 this fuckin rules!
  • 4 0
 yeah fair play to him; really brave to be one of the first.
  • 8 0
 I wish Corey all the happiness in the world. Don't let the few people who care about what you do with your own life stop the huge majority of people that want you to live a happy and healthy life.
  • 7 0
 Shred on, inspire, be inspired, repeat
  • 2 0
 Good for him. Profile in courage! ????
  • 2 0
 Cool, thanks for the info.
  • 1 0
 Matt Beringer came out a few years ago.
  • 2 0
 Hell yeah!
  • 2 2
 You robbed Matt Beringer!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007491
Mobile Version of Website