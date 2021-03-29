BMX Pro Corey Walsh Comes Out As One of the First Openly Gay Male Cyclists

In an Instagram post today, BMX pro Corey Walsh came out as gay.
Corey’s coming out story began in January 2020 when he told a childhood friend, but he said in his Instagram post that if someone had told him a year ago that he would come out to the world today, he wouldn’t believe it. A piece written by Kris Fox on Dig BMX
recounts the next several months as Corey unflinchingly shared his 20-year secret in a “rhinoceros stampede of reality.”
Corey one of the first high-profile male cyclists of any discipline to come out as gay, joining pro road racers Graeme Obree and Justin Laevens as one of the very few LGBT men in the bike world.
|It just sucks ya know? All this unneeded stress and pressure. All these f*cking labels everyone puts on everyone. I just want to live a quiet life as me. I just want to do my thing without having to explain myself to everyone... f*ck it! I’ll do it! I will! Now that my family knows I really don’t give a f*ck what anyone thinks anymore.—Corey Walsh, from Kris Fox's Dig BMX piece
Congratulations from Pinkbike, Corey. We look forward to a future in which people are free to be themselves. By coming out, you are helping to create that future.
