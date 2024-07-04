Powered by Outside

Bold Cycles to Pause New Models Through 2025 to "Mitigate Inventory Issues"

Jul 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Bold Cycles will not introduce new models during 2024 and 2025 as it intends to focus on stabilizing high inventory levels.

Following reports of Scott Sports closing the Bold Cycles brand we have received confirmation from Scott Sports that the two companies are instead working together to "mitigate inventory issues in the short term."

Alongside the pausing of new models until after the 2025 season, the founder of Bold Cycles, Vincent Droux will be leaving the company this month. The Bold offices with the current staff will be relocated to Scott Sports HQ in Givisiez, Switzerland. The new plans will have no impact on customers looking for after-sales support including warranty claims or enquiries.

On the news about the future of Bold Cycles, Scott Sports told Pinkbike: "Since the beginning, Bold Cycles have been an important part of the Scott Group, bringing new product innovations and a progressive approach to an important mountain bike market segment. While we work together to mitigate inventory issues in the short term, we continue to look towards how to develop the Bold Cycles brand and product offering in the future."

Scott Sports acquired a majority share of Bold Cycles in May 2019.

We will update this story if we receive any further information.

Posted In:
Industry News Bold Cycles Scott


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,265 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock
94210 views
SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain
58952 views
It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve
56936 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024
49415 views
Randoms: Bespoked Show 2024, Manchester
38034 views
First Look: KOM Xeno Infinity Drive Hubs Push from the Disc Side
31851 views
Drone Manufacturer DJI Debuts Light & Powerful eMTB Motor - Eurobike 2024
29883 views
Review: Canyon Lux Trail - Mellow Marathon Machine
26858 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

10 Comments
  • 17 1
 Bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see it if pays off.
  • 1 0
 Sounds more like lay off(s) than pays off Smile
  • 1 0
 To boldly go where lots of brands have gone before (insolvency).
  • 1 0
 Pepper Brooks knows best
  • 4 0
 There are other ways to mitigate inventory issues, you could reduce the cost and call it a warehouse sale, raffle them off, donate them to charity and send scouts door to door selling them, burn the warehouse down, or throw them directly into the sea and other protected environmental areas and save us all time.
  • 2 0
 That's just silly... Lake Geneva would be much easier
  • 2 0
 It's better to do this so they don't get any.... hidden shocks.
*tumbleweed
  • 1 0
 did they overbuy and have a massive inventory to burn thru? seems like a creative word spin on that type of problem.
  • 1 0
 can't wait for bargain prices yeeeeeey
  • 1 0
 Pikachu face.....







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044778
Mobile Version of Website