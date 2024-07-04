Bold Cycles will not introduce new models during 2024 and 2025 as it intends to focus on stabilizing high inventory levels.
Following reports of Scott Sports closing the Bold Cycles brand we have received confirmation from Scott Sports that the two companies are instead working together to "mitigate inventory issues in the short term."
Alongside the pausing of new models until after the 2025 season, the founder of Bold Cycles, Vincent Droux will be leaving the company this month. The Bold offices with the current staff will be relocated to Scott Sports HQ in Givisiez, Switzerland. The new plans will have no impact on customers looking for after-sales support including warranty claims or enquiries.
On the news about the future of Bold Cycles, Scott Sports told Pinkbike: "Since the beginning, Bold Cycles have been an important part of the Scott Group, bringing new product innovations and a progressive approach to an important mountain bike market segment. While we work together to mitigate inventory issues in the short term, we continue to look towards how to develop the Bold Cycles brand and product offering in the future."
Scott Sports acquired a majority share of Bold Cycles
in May 2019.
We will update this story if we receive any further information.
*tumbleweed