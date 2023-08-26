Video: Slickrock Dreams in Moab

Aug 26, 2023
by Bold Cycles  

Words: Bold Cycles

The Story

If you ask anybody who has been in the mountain biking scene for more than 20 years, about the most iconic places to ride, then Moab is definitely high up on their list. This is one of the places where early progressive riding was defined. Just drop some trail names like Slickrock, Poison Spider, Captain Ahab and the Porcupine Rim, and listen to the stories many pro athletes will tell you about them.

For us its been a lifelong dream come true to spend a week on Moab's finest trails. We brought the latest BOLD LINKIN LT with us, a bike with XC-like climbing abilities while being a full size Enduro with 160 mm up front and 150 in the rear. Bringing a bike like that - complete with state-of-the-art tech - to some of these classic tracks is the ultimative test for it.


photo

photo
photo

photo


A proper 4x4 is almost a requirement when entering Moab. We've never seen so many Jeeps in one place. Our brand-new rental was too shiny so we had to give the rig some dusty 4x4 action too.


photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo


Epic sunsets followed by a even more epic full moon rising over the Amasa Back area where the Captain Ahab trail winds down.

It's all about the right time and place. We were packed and ready to head back to the car from the top of Captain Ahab for our last light descent, when we saw something peaking on the horizon. A full bright moon was just rising up in front of our eyes.


photo
photo

photo

photo
photo


There is probably no other place on earth where the uphills are more fun than on the Slick Rock trails of Moab. The sandpaper-like surface is the perfect counterpart for our rubber tires and allows us to ride steeper sections up than you normally would expect - but only as long as it's dry.


photo

photo
photo


What the Jeeps can do on four wheels, we can definitely do on two. Some of these rock crawling tracks are gnarly but crazy fun going down on a trail bike, especially with a capable trail bike like the LINKIN LT.


photo


Video, Photo, and Text: Rob Heran & Moritz Brüggemann

Many thanks to Bold Cycles to help make this project a reality.

Posted In:
Videos Bold Cycles


Author Info:
bold-cycles avatar

Member since Dec 10, 2019
8 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
84349 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
57873 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
49630 views
Review: Hope HB.916 - Better Late Than Never
44486 views
Review: Fox Float X2 - Shock Week 2023
42239 views
Albatross Bikes Announces the Apogee Module
32917 views
Specialized Patents Strange Air Shock - Shock Week 2023
32522 views
Win it Wednesday: Enter to Win a LTD Edition Marzocchi x Race Face Athlete Kit
31961 views

6 Comments
  • 3 0
 The showcase photo on their website is of the cables going right into the headset. Whiff.
  • 1 0
 Is Bold now considered to be an "Anti-Dentite" since the shock and links are inside the frame? Or perhaps based on an affordable price maybe?
  • 1 0
 Is this a retro piece? Feels like circa 1995.
  • 1 0
 They tried so hard and got so far.
  • 1 0
 That was a good commercial.
  • 1 0
 What





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.047356
Mobile Version of Website