Bollé Brands Acquires Spy Optic

Sep 19, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Bollé Brands has purchased Californian eyewear company Spy Optics for an undisclosed fee.

Bollé Brands was created following its acquisition by A&M Capital Europe a year ago and includes Bollé, Bollé Safety, Serengeti, Cébé and H2Optix. Spy Optics was founded in 1994 and was, until this point, a privately held company. Spy predominantly produce snow and MX eyewear and are probably best known for selling Happy Lens goggles. which block short wave blue light but allow long wave blue light to enter. Long wave blue light that supposedly acts as a mood enhancer and increases alertness.

The company mainly produces snow and moto goggles, but don't be surprised to see more of a push towards mountain bikes in future. The acquisition was described by Peter Smith, CEO of Bollé Brands, as a way to establish Bolle as "one of the key players in the premium performance sport and lifestyle eyewear and helmets markets."

He continued: "We are excited to have acquired such an amazing brand. Spy Optic has its own unique and irreverent identity with huge growth potential in North America, its home market, and internationally where Spy Optic will leverage our Bolle Brands international distribution network. Our dedicated approach, support, and investment will drive exciting new developments in product innovation and design which will form the basis of considerable global growth."


Bollé Brands is hoping the deal will scale up its own presence in North America, while Spy will apparently benefit from product development and international distribution from Bollé. Bollé, said: “The combination will significantly bolster Bolle Brands’ scale in North America, will allow Spy Optic to benefit from increased investment in product development and distribution, and will facilitate an international expansion of the Spy Optic brand beyond its current footprint.”

Spy Optic president Stephen Roseman and his team will remain in place after the acquisition.

8 Comments

  • 4 0
 Holy Bollé, I did not see that one coming.
  • 3 0
 And another one bites the dust...
  • 2 0
 *Spy optics now available on the seasonal discounts table.
  • 2 1
 Had some spy glasses once, still my favorite. Lost them in a lake.
  • 1 0
 Yup, I really dig the Dirk. Talked to a rep @ Crankworx last year said that they were going to discontinue that model so I bought a couple pair. Still seems you can get them though so not sure if they ever did.
  • 1 0
 I still buy leftover Logan's. Best optics I've ever had.
  • 1 1
 Spy's snow line is top notch. We're about to see this brand blow up in MTB.
  • 1 1
 I’m certain a spy can obtain the undisclosed fee

