Race Report: Bonjour, Ya'll! - The Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Paris, Texas, USA

Paris, Texas, was the home of the Second USA Qualifier for the 2022 season. A quaint little town in North Eastern Texas, Paris provided the down home hospitality the South is known for while adding its own french twist... Cowboy hat wearing Eiffel tower and all.
Summers in Texas are hot and humid, and race day was no exception. Temperatures flirted with triple digits all day (mid 30's for the non-Americans) as the rider's put in hard laps and found shade where they could between runs. As the day wore on, the competition also began to heat up. Pump track veterans, Paris locals, and even a trail rider from Vermont showed up to duke it out on the Velosolutions course in Paris.
The rider list had some familiar names to the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships. 2019 Women's champion Payton "P-Nut" Ridenour made the trip down from Pennsylvania to take a shot at winning an invite to the finals. Last year's Men's winner here in Paris, Alec Bob, showed up to try to earn that top step of the podium after coming in second last month in Gaston County, SC to 2019 World Champion Tommy Zula.
Racing got underway with timed qualifying runs. Two per competitor, best single lap times advance on to the knockout rounds. Winners for the Men's and Women's categories get a free trip to the Red Bull UCI World Championship Finals in Santiago, Chile this November.
The Men's category gradually built the momentum of the day as times got faster and faster as we moved down the list. That is, until Alec Bob posted one of the fastest times of the day late in the first round of timed runs. He took the top spot as Amakye Anderson, Robbie Spanyard and Grant Lampson filled out the rest of the top 4 respectively. The second round saw the top of the list stay mostly unchanged, but there were plenty of upsets down the board. Taking the top 16 to advance meant that the guys were putting their all into their laps. We saw bobbles and mistakes, and a handful of upsets as riders tried their best to jump up the order to safer qualifying positions.
On the Women's side, qualifying was a little less stressful as all the ladies present advanced on to the knockout rounds. Seeding however, did still place them in the order they would move into the brackets for the knockout rounds, so there wasn't any slacking off from the ladies. Texas local, Shealen Reno took the top qualifying spot, while Ridenour split the sisters as Jacelyn Reno qualified third with Rylie Elkin rounding out the top 4.
As knockout rounds progressed, we saw the pairing of Amakye Anderson and Robbie Spanyard go head to head. As friends that had traveled to the race together, they had hoped the brackets would work out differently. Ultimately, Anderson got the better of Spanyard and advanced to the Big Final against Alec Bob, a rematch of the 2021 Final here in Paris.
The Small Final pitted the Spanyard against #4
qualifier, Grant Lampson, who was the last one holding it down for the mtb crowd. Lampson put together a clean lap and managed to edge out Spanyard for 3rd place. In the Big Final Anderson had his work cut out for him as Alec Bob had consistently been turning some of the fastest laps of the day. Amakye's times had also been improving as the day went on and here in the final he set his fastest time of the day, but it wasn't enough and Alec Bob held onto the top spot once again.
Payton Ridenour and Shealen Reno advanced their way to the Women's Big Final as Rylie Elkin and Jacelyn Reno were sent to battle for Bronze in the Small Final. Shealen and Payton have both had their share of Qualifier wins and World Finals appearances, so it was tough to say who felt more comfortable going into this Final. Both ladies put down solid laps. Clean, smooth, and fast. It was close, too close to tell with your eye, and then the times came in.... Ridenour gets the win!
After a long day of close racing in the Texas summer heat, Alec Bob and Payton Ridenour have won themselves a trip to the World Championship Finals in Santiago, Chile November 20th.
Stay tuned for the 3rd and final USA Qualifier will be held in St. Charles County, MO. on August 6th. Register here
Podiums in Paris, Texas
Women’s Podium
1.Payton Ridenour
2.Shealen Reno
3.Jacelyn Reno
4. Rylie Elkin
Men’s Podium
1. Alec Bob
2. Amakye Anderson
3. Grant Lampson
4. Robbie Spanyard
