Bontrager Announces Free Lifetime Warranty on All Carbon Wheels

Feb 19, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Bontrager has announced an update to their warranty policy for carbon wheels. There is now a lifetime warranty against wheel defects on all Bontrager wheels.

This is in addition to the Carbon Care Wheel Loyalty Program that the brand introduced in 2018 that offers free replacement or repair of any Bontrager carbon wheels that sustain damage from riding within the first two years of ownership.


PRESS RELEASE: Bontrager

Bontrager announced a major change to its warranty program for carbon wheels today, upgrading the program to include a lifetime warranty against defect while keeping the Carbon Care Wheel Loyalty Program.

The new lifetime warranty covers all Bontrager carbon wheels for road and mountain bikes and comes at no additional cost to the purchaser. It includes all Bontrager carbon wheels purchased aftermarket as well as those that come stock on Trek bikes.

bigquotesLike everything we make, we build our carbon wheels to last a lifetime—and we have a carbon wheel lineup now that delivers incredible performance and durability. A great wheelset is an investment, and we believe it's one worth protecting for life.Graham Wilhelm, Bontrager's Director of Product for Wheels

In addition to a lifetime warranty against defect, all Bontrager carbon wheels are backed by the Carbon Care Wheel Loyalty Program. Under this program, Bontrager offers free replacement or repair of any Bontrager carbon wheels that sustain damage from riding within the first two years of ownership. This program applies to the original owner.

Beyond two years of ownership, the Carbon Care Wheel Loyalty Program offers deeply discounted replacement or repair of Bontrager Carbon wheels.

Bontrager has a long history of creating performance carbon wheels that save weight and watts while delivering long-lasting durability and confidence-inspiring handling on pavement, gravel, and trails. The full line of Bontrager carbon wheels for road and mountain bikes can be found online at trekbikes.com and through Trek's wide network of retail partners.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Bontrager


17 Comments

  • 13 1
 WeAreOne has them beat!

"If you break a rim while riding, we send you a new one. Period. It is that simple."

"Please note due to some people taking "NO questions asked" to the extreme: Our warranty does not cover vehicular incidents, vehicular accidents, or vehicular stupidity. We cover all accidents that occur while riding your bike."
  • 1 0
 My Agents have been perfect.
  • 3 0
 Absolutely. A lifetime warranty against defects can't hold a candle to a lifetime warranty against breaking a rim while riding. I broke one of my Agents after landing a big drop on an unfortunately placed rock. I had a rim 2 days later for a reasonable cost of $30 shipping.
  • 4 0
 For me the real question is does my piss poor riding ability count as a defect in manufacturing?
  • 16 13
 Now this is what I call "desperation"
  • 7 5
 I'ld call it a pretty good reason to buy some Bontrager wheels.
  • 4 0
 Would you prefer a shorter warranty?
  • 5 5
 @R-M-R: no, lifetime warranties are great. However, a company that is having success selling their product has no reason to resort to something of this sort. Why do you think clearance sales exist? This is essentially the same thing.
  • 4 3
 @nickyp132: So, would you say the lifetime warranty from We Are One is also desperation from a company that's having trouble selling their product?
  • 6 2
 @R-M-R: We are one started with a lifetime warranty which makes me believe that they are confident in their product, bontrager is trying to move some of their crap hoops by upping their warranty to make them seem better.
  • 2 1
 @Tr011: In both cases, it's a strategy to de-risk the product to the consumer. We Are One did it because they were a new brand, so they had no track record. Bontrager is doing it, presumably, because they had a reputation for failures in their mountain rims. One would hope this indicates they've solved the problem and now have confidence in the product. Either way, both companies needed to de-risk the product and took the same action.

My point is it's cynical, at best, to view a lifetime warranty as a negative thing. At worst, it's a double standard.
  • 2 0
 @Tr011: Trek is a huge company and Bontrager is one of the better all around component manufacturers.

Not sure where you went to business school, but adding lifetime warranty to a crappy product is _not_ a good idea, nor does it make sense on any level.
  • 1 0
 @nickyp132: Clearance sales are typically as-is, no returns, minimal (if any) warranty. This is literally almost the complete opposite.
  • 1 0
 @billbrasky: Yes, I'am more convinced.
  • 1 0
 Are those wheels covered under accidents on the Spring Creek Trail er what?
  • 1 0
 Oh man I’m glad I don’t have to pay for this warranty now
  • 3 6
 Just go aluminum for christ sakes

