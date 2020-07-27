Bontrager Release Grips Made with Used Fishing Nets

Jul 27, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Photo: Bontrager

The new XR Trail Grips from Bontrager uses a new core made in collaboration with Plastix, a recycling company that captures plastic waste that would otherwise end up being discarded.

Plastix's main source of plastic is fishing nets and ropes which normally end up either in the ocean or in a landfill. In 2018 the UN Environment Programme estimated that between 600,000–800,000 metric tonnes of fishing waste enter the world's oceans every year with each item taking up to 600 years to break down.

Once Plastix has collected the plastic waste they then sort, shred, wash, separate and then dry the material before creating green plastic pellets that can be used to manufacture products.

bigquotesA grip core is a small thing, but small things can add up to something meaningful. We believe in Plastix' vision for a circular economy for plastic, where this material is never considered waste, and we're excited to partner with them on this essential step.Michael Fitch, Trek's Director of Product for Essentials

This latest range of products is not a first for the bike industry as more and more companies are looking at different ways to create their products using alternative materials. Bontrager already makes their Bat Cage from fishing nets and Giro have a range of clothing that uses recycled nylon, polyester and elastane from fishing nets and ocean waste.

596078
Photo: Bontrager

The XR Trail Grip can be found in three different models. The first is the XR Trail Pro, this option is a dual lock-on grip with a wider 32mm diameter and it features the CoreLock design for more secure positioning.

Next up is the XR Trail Elite, it uses a 31mm diameter and an alloy CoreLock design with higher density endcaps to resist scraping. The final model is the XR Trail Comp which uses just a single nylon CoreLock design to offer a cheaper option in the range of grips.

You can find out more here.

47 Comments

  • 37 2
 Fish are part plastic thanks to you and me. Soon We can make parts from fish no nets needed. No need for mining. Tuna are rich in heavy metals.
  • 6 13
flag ybsurf (37 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Not me, I'm vegan BUT I have been part of the problem for decades. You are right the best way to save the fish and ocean is don't eat fish, fishing net is a motor parts in plastic pollution in our oceans.
  • 11 0
 @ybsurf: Being vegan =/= using plastics
  • 24 2
 The vegan said he was vegan lol
  • 2 0
 @kilo11: Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @nskerb: Exactly. Almost everything we touch and do on a daily basis REGARDLESS of vegan or not involves plastics
  • 1 2
 @nskerb: I do use plastic but it's an easy way to avoid lots of it in our oceans.
  • 34 0
 Are you kidding me?!?! I JUST bought fishing nets made from used grips. I don't understand who's recycling, downcycling, or upcycling anymore.
  • 11 0
 All I know is I’m cycling and that’s all I care about
  • 1 1
 @philmtb99: How do you know someone's a cyclist? Don't worry they'll tell you.
  • 1 0
 I usually cycle up before I cycle down. And then I do it again. So, is that the kind of Recycling everyone’s talking about?
  • 17 2
 All sounds a bit fishy to me????
  • 6 0
 Username checks out! I bet you've been waiting to say this from day 1 on here Smile
  • 3 0
 Now is your time to shine!!!
  • 3 0
 @RadBartTaylor: You caught him.
  • 3 0
 @RadBartTaylor: 8 comments since 2012. Two of those on this article. Fishy indeed.
  • 15 0
 I've always wanted to dress up my dirty girl in fish nets
  • 10 0
 Pinkbike releases grips made from Grim Donut remains.
  • 8 0
 And then people will put these grips on carbon bikes...
  • 13 0
 Carp-on?
  • 6 0
 Hard to know if the scale is there to make much impact or if the process overall is efficient enough to reel buyers in, but rest a shore'd its definitely a punnable pr.
  • 8 2
 They seem like a good catch to me!
  • 7 0
 What a load of pollocks!
  • 5 0
 I’ve haddock with all these puns!
  • 1 0
 As soon as I read the headline I knew the puns would be off the hook!
  • 1 0
 Come on guys,you cod do better.
  • 4 2
 If only there were a simple way to reduce or eliminate plastic pollution originating from the fishing industry...
  • 2 0
 No pictures of that grip core??
  • 1 0
 Look for the plastixxx recycling bin at your local brothel. Its black with an arrow logo that looks rather phallic.
  • 2 1
 Make them pushon instead of lockon if sustainability is really that important.
  • 2 1
 Can't wait save the world using grips made from fish nets as I drive my Tacoma to the trailhead!
  • 1 0
 Patagonia is also using recycled fish nets for their hats. www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LHMZmtpZdg
  • 1 0
 Michael Fitch, the creator of bontagers grips made from fitching nets
  • 5 7
 This totally compensates for the non-recyclable plastic waste coming from the bike and accessory manufacturing industry! Let's call it even now and celebrate! Thanks Bontrager!
  • 5 0
 Grumpy this morning? Is it better that they are doing this (perhaps small) thing, or worse? They maybe don't need the Nobel prize, but you're acting like this is an insignificant thing. Incidentally, there are also bottle cages made from the recycled fishing line in the Bontrager line up.
  • 1 0
 @nouseforaname: the problem is that by convincing people that small things are meaningful, it psychologically prepares them not to make larger sacrifices.

A better way of saying, "every little bit helps" is, "if we all do a little, we will achieve a little."
  • 4 0
 Every time a company announces a product which considers environmental impact, or attempts to reduce use of resources, someone shows up in the comments to complain about how it isn't good enough or doesn't completely solve the problem.

Of course it doesn't. That would take a complete industry and consumer shift, which no one company can direct. Should they therefore not try at all? If you're an ethically-minded consumer in need of new grips, don't you appreciate the choice to be able to use a recycled option? It's not perfect, but it's better than doing nothing; and the more people take notice of pilot projects like this – and the more other manufacturers see consumers voting with their feet and buying the most sustainable alternatives – the more conscious the industry as a whole will become.

If you care about this stuff, then you should support these sorts of initiatives, not complain about their imperfections.
  • 1 0
 @dominic54: How much of it is marketing, how much is sincerity. Why don't we ask Yeti. Our grocery store stopped using plastic bags - good, sure. Well the rest of the store is wrapped in plastic. I know, small steps to save the world - I call bullshit.
  • 1 0
 Seems like they are fishing for stuff to do during covid
  • 1 0
 What's next tires made from used dental floss?
  • 1 0
 soon Grips will be made from recycled N95 mask!!!
  • 1 0
 Honey, were you cheating on me.... SMELL MY FINGERS....
  • 2 1
 Are you eating tuna?
  • 1 1
 Will my hands smell fishy?
  • 3 2
 Gripping content.
  • 4 0
 Bontrager’s marketing department schooling us!
  • 1 1
 Came here to troll for comments. The fish are biting, but no keepers yet.

Post a Comment



