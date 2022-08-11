Bontrager Launches New Lightweight XC Wheels

Bontrager's Kovee RSL carbon XC wheels have gotten even lighter, and now check in at a featherweight 1199 grams thanks to a new rim profile. The rim height has been reduced to 22mm (the previous version was 29mm) to improve compliance, and the rim bead is wider to help prevent pinch flats. They still have a 29mm internal width to allow them to work well with modern cross-country tires.
The Kovee RSL wheels sit at the top of the lineup, and are laced up to DT Swiss' 240 hubs with a Ratchet EXP freehub body. Those hubs have a Centerlock rotor mount, while the other wheels in the lineup use 6 bolt hubs. These are the wheels of choice for Trek's World Cup athletes (Evie Richards and Jolanda Neff raced them for the entire 2021 season), and their light weight construction and high end hub results in a $2,500 USD price tag.
Riders looking for cross-country wheels that are significantly less expensive than the Kovee RSL have have two carbon and one alloy wheelset to choose from in Bontrager's lineup. The carbon rims all share the same profile, and all the wheels use 24 spokes, but different layups and spokes are used to adjust the cost for different budgets. All of the wheels in the Kovee line have a 29" diameter, since that's the go-to wheel size for XC racing and riding these days.
Bontrager's carbon rims are covered by a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects, and for the first two years of ownership Bontrager will repair or replace any wheel that gets damaged free of charge.
Kovee RSL – $2,500
Wheelset weight: 1199 grams
Rim weight: 315 grams
DT Swiss 240 Centerlock hub
Straight pull spokes
Kovee Pro 30 - $1,500
Wheelset weight: 1385 grams
Rim weight: 375 grams
Rapid Drive XC 108 hubs
Straight pull spokes
Kovee Elite 30 - $1,000
Wheelset weight: 1585 grams
Rim weight: 425 grams
Rapid Drive XC 108 hubs
J-bend spokes
Kovee Comp 25 – $400 (alloy)
Wheelset weight: 1675 grams
25mm inner rim width
More information: trekbikes.com
14 Comments