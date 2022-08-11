Bontrager Launches New Lightweight XC Wheels

Aug 11, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Bontrager's Kovee RSL carbon XC wheels have gotten even lighter, and now check in at a featherweight 1199 grams thanks to a new rim profile. The rim height has been reduced to 22mm (the previous version was 29mm) to improve compliance, and the rim bead is wider to help prevent pinch flats. They still have a 29mm internal width to allow them to work well with modern cross-country tires.

The Kovee RSL wheels sit at the top of the lineup, and are laced up to DT Swiss' 240 hubs with a Ratchet EXP freehub body. Those hubs have a Centerlock rotor mount, while the other wheels in the lineup use 6 bolt hubs. These are the wheels of choice for Trek's World Cup athletes (Evie Richards and Jolanda Neff raced them for the entire 2021 season), and their light weight construction and high end hub results in a $2,500 USD price tag.

Riders looking for cross-country wheels that are significantly less expensive than the Kovee RSL have have two carbon and one alloy wheelset to choose from in Bontrager's lineup. The carbon rims all share the same profile, and all the wheels use 24 spokes, but different layups and spokes are used to adjust the cost for different budgets. All of the wheels in the Kovee line have a 29" diameter, since that's the go-to wheel size for XC racing and riding these days.

Bontrager's carbon rims are covered by a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects, and for the first two years of ownership Bontrager will repair or replace any wheel that gets damaged free of charge.

The rims have a asymmetric spoke hole drilling, and measure 29mm wide internally, 35mm externally, and 22mm high.


Kovee RSL – $2,500
Wheelset weight: 1199 grams
Rim weight: 315 grams
DT Swiss 240 Centerlock hub
Straight pull spokes

Kovee Pro 30 - $1,500
Wheelset weight: 1385 grams
Rim weight: 375 grams
Rapid Drive XC 108 hubs
Straight pull spokes


Kovee Elite 30 - $1,000
Wheelset weight: 1585 grams
Rim weight: 425 grams
Rapid Drive XC 108 hubs
J-bend spokes

Kovee Comp 25 – $400 (alloy)
Wheelset weight: 1675 grams
25mm inner rim width


More information: trekbikes.com

14 Comments

  • 5 0
 I'd save the $1000 and take a tiny little 186g XC sized shit before riding the Pro 30s and calling it a day.
  • 2 0
 www.thrillist.com/health/nation/how-much-poop-weighs-how-to-lose-weight-farting-pooping
  • 3 0
 The elite 30's look like pretty good value, but I can't get over the fact that the alloy ones are less than 100g heavier and only cost $400.
  • 1 0
 And no rider weight limit on the alu rims either!
  • 2 0
 are they narrower, though (25mm maybe)? maybe doesn't matter for that application as much as the enduro-y side of the spectrum however.
  • 1 0
 @twonsarelli: I mean, these aren't built for enduro anyways.
  • 1 0
 @twonsarelli: they are, but for XC, 25mm is plenty
  • 2 0
 Bontrager wheels seem to be good wheels. Maybe it's just me, but they just seem out of place on anything that isn't a Trek.
  • 2 1
 No Shimano option... if you're not a fan of eagle, you're out of luck
  • 1 0
 Just out of pocket more $$$. These run on DT Swiss hubs that have easily swappable freehub bodies
  • 1 0
 The $2500 version can swap DT Swiss microspline ($70-ish USD), but wondering if the $1500 msrp version can as well. Same deal as the Roval Control 29 XD.
  • 1 0
 e13 cassette is a pretty solid solution for this, works well with shimano 12spd in my experience
  • 1 0
 @bikewriter: Trivial to swap roval hubs to some other freehub body
  • 1 0
 Whoa- no shimano option.





