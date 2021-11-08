Bontrager Launches Updated Flatline Shoe

Features:

Bontrager has revealed an updated version of its Flatline shoes designed for flat pedal riders.The new shoes use a refreshed design with a claimed improvement to durability, breathability and toe protection thanks to a stronger synthetic perforated upper with a reinforced toe box. Just like the previous model, the Flatline shoe uses a Vibram rubber outsole.For the new shoe, Bontrager also updated the Flatline with a flatter foot position, shock-absorbing EVA midsole and directional tread patterns at the toe and heel for improved off-bike traction. Bontrager has backed up the new shoes with a 30-Day Unconditional Guarantee.- inForm Performance last- Laces with integrated lace keeper- Vibram rubber outsole- Synthetic upper materials with full perforations- Reinforced, protective toe box- Shock absorbing EVA midsole- Directional tread at toe and heel for high traction- Integrated heel loop- Unisex sizing: 36-48 (No half-sizes)- 30 Day Unconditional GuaranteeThe Flatline shoes are available now for $139.99 in unisex sizing with multiple color options.