Bontrager Launches Updated Flatline Shoe

Bontrager has revealed an updated version of its Flatline shoes designed for flat pedal riders.
The new shoes use a refreshed design with a claimed improvement to durability, breathability and toe protection thanks to a stronger synthetic perforated upper with a reinforced toe box. Just like the previous model, the Flatline shoe uses a Vibram rubber outsole.
For the new shoe, Bontrager also updated the Flatline with a flatter foot position, shock-absorbing EVA midsole and directional tread patterns at the toe and heel for improved off-bike traction. Bontrager has backed up the new shoes with a 30-Day Unconditional Guarantee.Features:
- inForm Performance last
- Laces with integrated lace keeper
- Vibram rubber outsole
- Synthetic upper materials with full perforations
- Reinforced, protective toe box
- Shock absorbing EVA midsole
- Directional tread at toe and heel for high traction
- Integrated heel loop
- Unisex sizing: 36-48 (No half-sizes)
- 30 Day Unconditional Guarantee
The Flatline shoes are available now for $139.99 in unisex sizing with multiple color options.
