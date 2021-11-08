Bontrager Launches Updated Flatline Shoe

Nov 8, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Bontrager has revealed an updated version of its Flatline shoes designed for flat pedal riders.

The new shoes use a refreshed design with a claimed improvement to durability, breathability and toe protection thanks to a stronger synthetic perforated upper with a reinforced toe box. Just like the previous model, the Flatline shoe uses a Vibram rubber outsole.

For the new shoe, Bontrager also updated the Flatline with a flatter foot position, shock-absorbing EVA midsole and directional tread patterns at the toe and heel for improved off-bike traction. Bontrager has backed up the new shoes with a 30-Day Unconditional Guarantee.


Features:

- inForm Performance last
- Laces with integrated lace keeper
- Vibram rubber outsole
- Synthetic upper materials with full perforations
- Reinforced, protective toe box
- Shock absorbing EVA midsole
- Directional tread at toe and heel for high traction
- Integrated heel loop
- Unisex sizing: 36-48 (No half-sizes)
- 30 Day Unconditional Guarantee

The Flatline shoes are available now for $139.99 in unisex sizing with multiple color options.

 Looks like a shoe

