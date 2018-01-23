Bontrager Rapid Pack - Review

Bontrager may not be the first name that springs to mind when it comes to hip packs, but last year they quietly debuted the Rapid Pack, which is designed to carry a water bottle and all the essentials needed for shorter rides. The pack is has a similar shape to a kidney belt – it's wider in the middle, and then tapers where it wraps around a rider's hips. A thin, mesh-covered foam keeps the pack's contents from poking you in the back, along with helping the pack to maintain its shape when it's not fully loaded.
Rapid Pack Details
• Two zippered pockets, middle water bottle pocket
• Foam back panel
• Weight: 233 grams
• 100 cu. in. (1.364L) capacity
• MSRP: $59.99 USD
• www.bontrager.com
Two stretchy neoprene sleeves that are sized to fit a smartphone, a smaller mesh pocket, and a key clip are all located inside the right zippered pocket. The left zippered pocket has two smaller mesh sleeves that can easily hold tire levers, a multi-tool, or similarly sized items. MSRP: $59.99.
The neoprene pockets on the right side help keep tools from rattling around, and are large enough to fit a smartphone.
Loaded up and ready to go. The water bottle pocket can also be used to carry a light windbreaker or rain jacket instead.
Performance
I'm a big fan of hip packs, especially for rides that are under three hours, and with a little bit of creativity, I've been able to go on even longer rides sans-backpack. Yes, I know there are still riders out there who see wearing one as an inexcusable fashion faux pas, but I wouldn't have started mountain biking if looking cool was my number one priority.
When the Rapid Pack first arrived it didn't immediately capture my attention. It seemed a little flimsy, and when I grabbed onto the pull tab to open the water bottle holster the tab came off in my hand. In other words, not the most promising start. But then I started using it, and now, after over eight months of regular usage, I'd say that it's hands-down the most comfortable hip pack that I've found so far, even when carrying a full water bottle.
The Rapid Pack's shape helps spread out the load, allowing it to wrap comfortably around my back rather than sticking out in one misshapen lump. I usually adjust the waist belt a couple times at the beginning of a ride to fine-tune the fit, but after that, it's rare that I'll need to think about it at all. Tools and water are easily accessed by rotating the pack forwards, and all of the pockets help keep any unwanted rattling at bay. It is possible to pull a water bottle out on the fly, but returning it into its pouch is a little trickier – it's not something that you'd want to try while riding anything remotely technical.
My typical cargo when wearing the Rapid Pack. Not pictured: one peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
I typically strap a tube to the frame of whatever bike I'm on, and then carry a mini-pump, multi-tool, tire levers, tire plugs, zip ties, and my phone in the pack. If you don't need to carry a water bottle on your back, that central holster can also be used to hold a windbreaker or a light rain jacket in case of a change inclement weather. On the topic of weather, the Rapid Pack isn't waterproof, but its shape is low profile enough that it's easy enough to tuck it under a rain jacket or a jersey. If it does get saturated, the fabric is very quick drying, and even after big rides in the pouring rain I was able to hang it up and it would air dry overnight.
The detaching pull tab that occurred early on was the only durability issue I ran into – other than that the pack has exceeded my expectations, especially for how light the fabric is. It's now sporting a few permanent mud stains, and the fabric on the back panel has pilled up in a couple of spots, but those are acceptable signs of wear considering the number of rides it's been on.
In use, the Rapid Pack is barely noticeable, which meant I could focus on more important things, like not sliding off the trail. Photo: Boris Beyer
Pinkbike's Take
|Bontrager got it right with the Rapid Pack. It's light, unobtrusive, and has plenty of room for carrying the essentials for shorter rides.— Mike Kazimer
139 Comments
What’s in a name? that which we call a turd
By any other name would smell as foul
Same could be said as in this review: "barely noticeable, which meant I could focus on more important things, like not sliding off the trail... It's light, unobtrusive, and has plenty of room for carrying the essentials for shorter rides.
one thing that I recommend for belt pack riders are "quick stow flasks". They are brilliant.
@teschenbrenner Why would it be a fad? I bloody hate riding with a backpack (sweaty back, feeling restricted, despite having tried loads of proper packs) but a hip pack really works for me, same for lots of other guys.
Netherlands to get the joke. Only time will tell it's reincarnation is a fad or not. Sorry to hear about your sweat issues.
I do actully use a raceface rip strip, but keep bulky items in the sides, not the central pocket.
My current favourite is the Ergon BE1 pack (though they have larger models for who carries more stuff). If you don't like backpacks, look at it as a hip pack with shoulder straps and a CE certified back protector . Because the water bladder in my older camelbaks have saved my back so often (or at least it always felt like that) I actually feel uncomfortable riding without some kind of coverage on my back. Kind of like being used to wearing a seatbelt whilst driving the car. Only downside is my relatively tall Park Tool pump doesn't fit so I currently have it strapped to the bag but I'm getting one of these clamps to attach it to my frame. My tubes go in the bag though, so the opposite of what Mike is doing. But I think this bag protects me more than that it could potentially hurt me.
I've been rocking it all summer with no issues, plus it carries TWO water bottles!
The pack is very stable since the material is stretchy. It feels more like a lumbar support belt than a hip bag.
I've tried a number of hip packs and this is the best for me by far. Strap and buckle are perfect.
Phone/keys/knife in pockets.
If you really don’t need a pack then you really don’t need ANY pack.
Also the multi tool is THE most overrated piece of kit. I’ve carried one for 20 years and it has never ever been a get-me-home necessity on short rides.
Spare links - yes, tubes and patches - yes , quality tyre levers -yes
But if you have a well maintained bike a full set of Allen is ridiculously unnecessary.
I prefer to carry a small rucksack as I always carry at least some basic first aid (again much more useful than Allen’s!!) unless I’m literally a couple of miles from home on a play ride. Larger hip packs don’t have the stability.
Also, the side holster bottle bags always felt weird because the weight is not centered and the bottle can stick out and hit trees on tight turns.
For longer rides, or any ride that I want extra layers for I use a backpack.
@mikekazimer - any suggestions?
en.ciclimattio.com/s/bontrager/rapid-pack-2017/?id=18753&m=28904
And here, in stock, so they say:
www.hylandcyclery.com/product/bontrager-rapid-pack-292693-1.htm?variations=28191&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI3-rOiOHu2AIViG5-Ch2OQwo8EAYYBCABEgICC_D_BwE
I was a little surprised that it actually came in though.
The risks are somehow limited in a backpack, where you can pad your phone a little bit more, but still.
So I ask: can I have a protector vest or a backpack with a pocket on my chest, where a phone should be reasonably safe?
That said pocket could be large enough to accommodate a phone from 2018, not a flip antique from 2008?
Something like this: www.amazon.com/dp/B00F5CKWBA/ref=asc_df_B00F5CKWBA5346496/?tag=hyprod-20&creative=394997&creativeASIN=B00F5CKWBA&linkCode=df0&hvadid=167126093426&hvpos=1o4&hvnetw=g&hvrand=10606165554614967624&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9031231&hvtargid=pla-143944840875
on the other hand, as you say, big phones or phablets need bigger cases, and it can get very cumbersome.
www.trespass.com/vasp-5-litre-bum-bag?gclid=CjwKCAiA15vTBRAHEiwA7SnfcwyIE-RbysK1vkDeebrpxxtZuQveLF-RLZ_coQbFjl1nC65L2gAg-xoC5TMQAvD_BwE#color=Blue&size=EACH
It’s £6.99 and a similar storage layout to this Bonty one. I’ve had mine about 2 years now and it is nothing but FANTASTIC. Perfect size, loads of clever storage and nice durable material that seems to stand up to a bit of rain! when in the alps I took;
2x tubes, hand pump, 3x CO2 cart. + Inflator Head, multitool, tyre lever, patches, chain-splitter, wallet, Phone and even a v.small first aid kit!
Just my two cents but the best £7.00 I ever spent!
I've got a project 76 piggy on my bottle cage so all that stuff is off me. Use a strap for extra stuff so that if I do take my fanny pack (super hipsterish steath bike bag) its just for extra stuff.....
The bottle holder smack in the middle, excactly where the mud comes up off your tire?!?!
It should be off to one side, for both, ease of use and to avoid the Filth!
I've also been using a Hydration Pack for over 25yrs; that alone has saved my bacon more than once.
While navigating a tech Rock garden, I came off the bike and was skating backwards back down into it. After picking up some speed I fell on my back, on a ROCK. The thought that "today IS a good day to dye" came to mind.
I ruptured the bladder and eventually got up and kept riding. LBS replaced the bladder, guaranteed for life. The camelbak saved me!
Raidlight "FAST 800 EVO BOTTLE HOLDER"
My wife runs a small 1 liter pack that has enough room for some snacks and a spare tube. If she brings her jacket and gets warm, there is a mesh net on the outside to throw it on. Done. I use a 2 liter pack with a bit more room for tools and such. If it is winter, I use less water and the pack is perfect. Summer time, I increase the water and get the same function.
There are no worries about hitting the rear tire, getting soaked in muddy water, etc.
And its not a dork pack.
