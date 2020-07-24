Bontrager Release BITS Integrated Stem Tool System



BITS Details

• Bolted compression system holds tools and carrier

• Replaces star nut

• Comes with two different bolt lengths/spacers for a range of fitment

• BITS Multi-Tool includes hex keys, screwdriver, chain breaker, quick link storage

• Compatible with threadless MTB headsets and non-carbon steerer tubes

• $89.99 USD

• www.trekbikes.com • Bolted compression system holds tools and carrier• Replaces star nut• Comes with two different bolt lengths/spacers for a range of fitment• BITS Multi-Tool includes hex keys, screwdriver, chain breaker, quick link storage• Compatible with threadless MTB headsets and non-carbon steerer tubes• $89.99 USD

Bontrager have released their version of a stem-based integrated tool system. The BITS (Bontrager Integrated Tool System) installs without needing to thread a steerer tube on any non-carbon 1-1/8" mtb steerer tube.The tool utilizes a bolted compression fitting and replaces the traditional star nut. Between the ends of the compression fitting lies a multi-tool and carrier. The tool includes commonly used hex bits, a screwdriver, chain breaker, and storage space for a quicklink.There are two bolt lengths and spacers included to accommodate a range of head tube sizes and steerer tube lengths. The tool isn't compatible with carbon steerer tubes or bikes with threaded headsets.