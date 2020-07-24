Bontrager Release BITS Integrated Stem Tool System

Jul 24, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

Bontrager have released their version of a stem-based integrated tool system. The BITS (Bontrager Integrated Tool System) installs without needing to thread a steerer tube on any non-carbon 1-1/8" mtb steerer tube.

The tool utilizes a bolted compression fitting and replaces the traditional star nut. Between the ends of the compression fitting lies a multi-tool and carrier. The tool includes commonly used hex bits, a screwdriver, chain breaker, and storage space for a quicklink.

There are two bolt lengths and spacers included to accommodate a range of head tube sizes and steerer tube lengths. The tool isn't compatible with carbon steerer tubes or bikes with threaded headsets.


BITS Details
• Bolted compression system holds tools and carrier
• Replaces star nut
• Comes with two different bolt lengths/spacers for a range of fitment
• BITS Multi-Tool includes hex keys, screwdriver, chain breaker, quick link storage
• Compatible with threadless MTB headsets and non-carbon steerer tubes
• $89.99 USD
www.trekbikes.com







Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tools Bontrager


3 Comments

  • 3 0
 So the guys at Trek just copy everything Specialized does now? Swat box, check, Swat tool, check....
  • 3 2
 So a trek branded EDC that is basically an exact copy of the one up? Nice.
  • 2 0
 I can't see the steerer threading tho...

