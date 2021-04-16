Bontrager Releases $350 Line Comp 30 Alloy Wheelset - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 16, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

Bontrager have released their newly updated Line Comp 30 TLR alloy wheels today. The wheels build on Bontrager's Line group of wheels and are designed for aggressive trail riding. They feature a 29mm inner rim and Rapid Drive 108 hub.


The all-new alloy G609 rim is made out of the same material Trek's Factory DH team's rims use. It's made to be strong, durable, and capable of handling a variety of riders and terrain. It has a shallow 20mm depth and a 29mm inner rim width to keep the rim strong yet still offer compliance. The Rapid Drive 108 hubs have, you guessed it, 108 points of engagement for quick acceleration. That equates to 3.3 degrees between engagement points, a figure typically found on higher end hubs. The wheelset comes ready to set up tubeless with Bontrager's TLR rim strips, valves, and sealant.


The wheelset is available in both 27.5" and 29" options with an XD driver as standard. Microspline and Shimano HG drivers are available separately. The 27.5" wheelset weighs a claimed 1790g/set and the 29" version is 1955g. Both wheelsets sell for $349.98 USD.

More information can be found at trekbikes.com







52 Comments

  • 14 0
 I haven't seen any of the hubs fail yet but I have seen that they gave poor sealing and could be cleaned out a bit more often then average. My friend's had a set for 2 years rides at least twice a week and weighs well over 200lbs. I've had 3 sets no problems.
  • 3 0
 2 have come into the shop with failures in the last year, although my 2 have been just fine. They work great for me! We sell only Trek bikes, but not a ton of high end mountain. We still have quite a few of these hubs sold and they have mostly been fine...
  • 3 0
 @DAN-ROCKS: just curious: 2 versus how many of other brands/other hubs?
  • 1 0
 (Sorry my question was meant for @blk91)
  • 2 0
 @escay: Good point, we sell probably 20 hybrids per high end mountain bike that comes specced with these hubs. We only sell trek. I can only speak for our location. We build/sell one a week or maybe every other week I'd say? Oh, I didn't see it was meant for him. Still, there's my info^
  • 16 0
 Even with the possible hub issue, I'd still take a chance on these for $350 if my current wheels break.
  • 1 0
 I have been left stranded too many times by this hub. One of those "fool me 7 times" type of situations. I wouldn't ride these hubs if someone paid me $350.
  • 10 4
 "The all-new alloy G609 rim is made out of the same material Trek's Factory DH team's rims use"

I'm gonna have to steal that logic

"yeah my coke can is made from the same material that pro downhillers use in their rims"
"I don't mean to brag, but, like formula 1 cars my tires are made of rubber"
  • 9 0
 I think that's an oversimplification.
  • 2 1
 Good catch! That wording is a little misleading imo.
  • 6 0
 not really a fair point, because aluminum comes in so many different types, for instance 7071, or 6066, etc. so to try and make the comparison "yeah my coke can is made from the same material that pro downhillers use in their rims", is invalid, even if its oversimplifying it.
  • 5 0
 My favorite, long standing go-to marketing term is Aircraft grade aluminum...
  • 3 0
 @EricLanglais: Military Spec is my favorite. If only they knew...
  • 5 0
 They're definitely a solid option. I got a set of the last Line Comps and did the 108T hub upgrade and have been enjoying them. They definitely feel "soft" with 28 spokes, but if you're not enduro bro-ing it, they're great.
  • 1 0
 The 108 upgrade is great
  • 6 0
 At that price and spec these are almost worth getting for a second back-up set.
  • 2 0
 Cool, caught my eye very quickly BUT there are two issues: only comes with Sram freehub, is you want shimano you have to add $100 for the hub; second, the freehub will come WITHOUT the pawls which are sold separate at $17 for a set of three which only gives half the 108 engagement mentioned in the article. Total for a shimano guy $484 (maybe $467 is 3 pawls can be reused from the Xd freehub). Probably Trek should start thinking about giving the option for shimano 11 and 12 version at the same price as the Sram. Lots of other options at the $500 price point if you don't run Sram.
  • 2 1
 Meh, my local Trek shop is converting it to the HG driver for $10.
  • 5 0
 Are these gonna fall apart on me? They seem to good to be true...
  • 1 0
 I work in a bike shop (not a trek dealer) and have seen a couple of freehub bodies fail on bontrager wheels. I also know theres 10's of thousands of pairs out there with no issues. I suspect a quality control issue rather than a design flaw so could be easily fixed in the new ones.
  • 3 0
 Pinkbike Posts: “Everyone is raising their prices and only dentist can afford anything.”

Trek’s Response: “Hold my beer and watch this.”
  • 10 6
 Have they figured out how to stop that hub from detonating?
  • 7 0
 I haven't had any issues with the hub after putting 2k miles on it or so. I just ordered this version because I dented my wheel to crap after riding through a rock garden with too low PSI. It was cheaper to just order the wheel with the hub than to order the rim and have a shop lace up the old hub.
  • 2 1
 I've heard at least a handful of people wrecked their 54/108 rapid drive hubs within a few weeks of buying a Fuel. I was one of the lucky ones, but I bought my Fuel ex 8 as a barely used demo bike and the shop had that thing dialed and silent. Never had a problem with that bike
  • 3 0
 Rode mine for 2500 hard miles with no maintainence, hub was built into a DT rim, so no issues there. Sold the bike on, its still probably laying on the miles without issue. YMMV.
  • 2 1
 Those hubs are garbage - I've gone through 2 in the last 2 years. Too bad, because the rest of the wheel is indestructible. Fix that hub and you've got a winner.
  • 2 0
 Add me to the list of having the hub dying (covered under warranty), as well as the rim not being up to the task of supporting aggressive riding. Dented first ride, and again the warranty replacement. Not sure how much being 28 spoke factors in to its strength ...

I did like the hub engagement though, and might be a good wheel for a lighter rider.
  • 3 2
 @bicyclelifestyle: Let’s hope the rims are better than they were. They were some of the softest cheese in the business. I mean off course they are strong because how could we prove that they aren’? What am I supposed to do, wait a few years for feedback, don’t insinuate anything and... not comment now? Damn right I will comment! Stick to tires Bontrager!
  • 3 0
 @atomicspike: Yeah, I had issues with the wheel denting as well. I'll probably run a bit more PSI. I want to buy some carbon hoops with a lifetime warranty, but not until I get a new bike.
  • 1 0
 Between myself and my partner we have 4 current bikes with these hubs and 2 past bikes. Only had 1 hub issue.
  • 25 24
 These are junk. I've submitted probably 10-12 warranty claims for customers, all of them had the ratchet ring debond from the hub body and start spinning. I doubt they fixed it with this gen.
  • 3 0
 It's glued in?
  • 10 9
 @JohanG: Pressed and glued. Not sure why I'm getting downvotes for warning people of a real issue. Sounds about right, like when a customer comes into my store and gets angry when I tell them what's wrong. f*ckin PBers
  • 33 5
 @deonvg, the downvotes are likely because of your aggressive attitude, and the fact that you're talking about the previous generation wheels. It's good to mention prior issues, but saying that a part is junk before trying it or knowing if there have been changes isn't very helpful.
  • 8 21
flag deonvg (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @mikekazimer: I don't think I was too aggressive. Just standard shop talk. I am speaking of the previous gen of wheels, but they haven't changed the hub or hub design. So, I see it happening again. I do understand that Trek probably paid you to post this, so I understand you feeling the need to defend them.
  • 7 2
 Sorry but, you say "these" and then you say "this gen" that, I assume, you are also making assumptions on? I think you mean, "last gen versions had drive internal issues and I hope this new gen offering corrected the problem." Have a nice day, cheers.
  • 7 4
 @deonvg: mods telling you how to comment, welcome to 2021. thanks for the truth on the wheels though.
  • 6 6
 @dorkbike: Semantics. I did some poking around on the dealer site and consulted with other mechanics here following my initial comment. The hub design is the same, so unless they imbued the new gen with some hippie magics, I see my warranty crusade continuing.

cHEeRs
  • 4 4
 @deonvg: You'll feel better if you work that stick out of your BH
  • 1 0
 @deonvg: based on your experience, do you have any tips on a better wheelset in the same price range?
  • 1 2
 @deonvg: I bet you're fun at parties.......pre-COVID of course.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: have there been changes? There have been a tone of failures, it’s an obvious issue, it’s not a secret to anyone. Would you or your staff care to comment on if there have been changes? Aren’t you guys the “journalists”?
  • 3 0
 I had a hub fail on the Line Elite wheelset after only a few months of use.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a great deal for a lot of riders. I still don't quite get the 28H drilling, but then again, I am just some keyboard warrior.
  • 4 1
 Nice, cheap, light, i assume strong
  • 4 2
 IDK. In the BMX world I've heard it said, "Cheap, light, or strong....you only get two".
  • 4 0
 @bdub5696: As I recall, that was literally a Keith Bontrager-ism. It was on a top cap some 20 years ago. But no doubt it applies to BMX too.
  • 2 0
 Hopefully they are stronger than the melted butter side wall 2018 line comp 30
  • 1 0
 Seems like a pretty good deal for bike park/enduro wheels you don't mind smashing up a bit.
  • 1 0
 Bontrager has got their hubs figured out, but their rims are absolutely shit and wayyyyyy to soft.
  • 1 0
 Saw comp thought they were carbon...‍♂️
  • 1 1
 Specialized/Roval needs to step up their game.

Post a Comment



