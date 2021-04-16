Bontrager Releases $350 Line Comp 30 Alloy Wheelset - Pond Beaver 2021

Bontrager have released their newly updated Line Comp 30 TLR alloy wheels today. The wheels build on Bontrager's Line group of wheels and are designed for aggressive trail riding. They feature a 29mm inner rim and Rapid Drive 108 hub.
The all-new alloy G609 rim is made out of the same material Trek's Factory DH team's rims use. It's made to be strong, durable, and capable of handling a variety of riders and terrain. It has a shallow 20mm depth and a 29mm inner rim width to keep the rim strong yet still offer compliance. The Rapid Drive 108 hubs have, you guessed it, 108 points of engagement for quick acceleration. That equates to 3.3 degrees between engagement points, a figure typically found on higher end hubs. The wheelset comes ready to set up tubeless with Bontrager's TLR rim strips, valves, and sealant.
The wheelset is available in both 27.5" and 29" options with an XD driver as standard. Microspline and Shimano HG drivers are available separately. The 27.5" wheelset weighs a claimed 1790g/set and the 29" version is 1955g. Both wheelsets sell for $349.98 USD.
More information can be found at trekbikes.com
52 Comments
I'm gonna have to steal that logic
"yeah my coke can is made from the same material that pro downhillers use in their rims"
"I don't mean to brag, but, like formula 1 cars my tires are made of rubber"
Trek’s Response: “Hold my beer and watch this.”
I did like the hub engagement though, and might be a good wheel for a lighter rider.
cHEeRs
Post a Comment