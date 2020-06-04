Bontrager Release New TLR Flash Charger Pump

Bontraver have released their new TLR (Tubeless Ready) Flash Charger floor pump. The pump is designed to help aid setting up and inflating tubeless tires easy by expelling large volumes of air quickly to set the bead without having to use an air compressor.
The pump has a dual-chamber design with a large charging chamber and then a standard pump chamber. The pump inflates the charging chamber but can be selected so that it also functions as a normal floor pump to inflate tires. The auto-select head on the pump is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves and includes pool toy/yoga ball and sports ball needles in a nifty stash in the handle.
There are two separate levers, one to charge and release the large chamber and another to select whether you're inflating the chamber or using the pump as a standard floor pump.
The accessories in the handle are nicely integrated and good to have as it seems needles for inflating sports balls are rarely where you left them.
The pump has a large digital gauge that accurately reads tire pressures as well as showing how much pressure is in the charger, depending on which mode is selected. There's also a bleed valve on the pump. The maximum pressure the pump is designed to operate at and the maximum pressure the gauge will read is 160-psi.
The TLR Flash Charger is has a two-year warranty and sells for $129.99 USD.
I've been using the pump for a couple of months now and have no complaints. It works well for seating tires, the gauge is accurate, and the hose of the pump is plenty long, allowing for use with a bike on a repair stand and I would recommend it for anyone looking for a one-pump solution for a variety of inflation scenarios.
For more information, visit trekbikes.com
For $9.99, get yourself an HDX pump sprayer from Home Depot. Take the spray tip off so that it's just a "hose" ending. Make a tiny cut in each side of the circular ending of the hose/wand (so that it can expand just a little bit to fit better around the valve stem) and presto, you've got yourself a tubeless inflator. Pump it up, take your valve core out, push the pump hose on to the valve stem, activate the sprayer wand, and you've got a seated tire. All for $9.99. You're welcome.
1 gallon sprayers work just fine, but if you want extra pressure/volume, get a 2 gallon one I suppose.
(If you've seen the Skills with Phil video on this, you don't even have to go through the hassle of changing the hoses on the pump. Just take the sprayer tip off, make a couple tiny cuts in the end of it, and you're good).
