Bontrager Releases Clipless Flat-Soled MTB Shoes

Bontrager has released their first-ever clipless flat-soled mountain bike shoe, the Rally. The shoe is based off of the brand's Flatline shoe and was put to the test by Casey Brown and Trek Factory Racing's downhill and enduro riders.
|Riders love the comfort and grip of our flat pedal shoes. With Rally, riders get all of those benefits plus the added capability that a clipless pedal connection provides.—April Beard, Bontrager Director of Product for Helmets and Footwear
The Rally is compatible with any 2-bolt clipless system, and the rubber outsole features a custom tread pattern that Bontrager says delivers great grip on the bike and on dirt. The shoe features a shock-absorbing EVA midsole and the synthetic leather upper features Bontrager's 'GnarGuard' coating on the toe cap and heel for abrasion resistance and increased durability. There's also a reinforced toe box for extra toe protection.Details:
• Durable, synthetic leather upper
• Abrasion-resistant coating on the heel and toe caps for added durability
• A reinforced, durable toe box for improved protection
• Shock-absorbing EVA midsole
• Hook-and-loop straps provide a more secure fit that hugs your foot in place
• Compatible with 2-bolt SPD-style cleats
• Unconditional guarantee
• Colours: Black / Nautical Navy Trek Factory Racing / Olive Grey
• Sizes: Unisex EU 36 - EU 48
• 331g (size 42)
• $149.99 MSRP
All models are available now on trekbikes.com
and through Trek's network of retail partners.
