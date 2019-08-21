Bontrager Releases Clipless Flat-Soled MTB Shoes

Aug 21, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


Bontrager has released their first-ever clipless flat-soled mountain bike shoe, the Rally. The shoe is based off of the brand's Flatline shoe and was put to the test by Casey Brown and Trek Factory Racing's downhill and enduro riders.

bigquotesRiders love the comfort and grip of our flat pedal shoes. With Rally, riders get all of those benefits plus the added capability that a clipless pedal connection provides.April Beard, Bontrager Director of Product for Helmets and Footwear

The Rally is compatible with any 2-bolt clipless system, and the rubber outsole features a custom tread pattern that Bontrager says delivers great grip on the bike and on dirt. The shoe features a shock-absorbing EVA midsole and the synthetic leather upper features Bontrager's 'GnarGuard' coating on the toe cap and heel for abrasion resistance and increased durability. There's also a reinforced toe box for extra toe protection.

Details:
• Durable, synthetic leather upper
• Abrasion-resistant coating on the heel and toe caps for added durability
• A reinforced, durable toe box for improved protection
• Shock-absorbing EVA midsole
• Hook-and-loop straps provide a more secure fit that hugs your foot in place
• Compatible with 2-bolt SPD-style cleats
• Unconditional guarantee
• Colours: Black / Nautical Navy Trek Factory Racing / Olive Grey
• Sizes: Unisex EU 36 - EU 48
• 331g (size 42)
• $149.99 MSRP





Trek Rally


All models are available now on trekbikes.com and through Trek's network of retail partners.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Shoes Bontrager


10 Comments

  • + 6
 2019 and they still call them Clipless. All the younger kids are saying WTF are they talking about - they clip right in.
  • + 12
 And the top of the ketchup bottle is now at the bottom. What has the world come to? I say give up.
  • + 4
 @nialo: And I mount a saddle on my seatpost??? Argh!
  • + 2
 I feel like all these new good shoes are hurting giro a lot more than guns ever were. My local shop just carries Shimano and Bontrager now and only really keep Bontrager in stock. Few years ago they had most the major brands represented in a model or two
  • + 5
 that's a good lookin' shoe!
  • + 1
 Finally flat shoes with clips. Or clipless? But ... where is the clip then? Wait.... what is a clip?? Ohh my...
  • - 1
 Finally? Yeah if you don't count 5.10, Specialized, Ride Concepts, or Unparellel just to name a few.
  • + 1
 Lol, maybe they should say 'basketless'? SPD just sounds like a disease to the new kids.
  • + 0
 Cloned specialized 2fos ?

Post a Comment



