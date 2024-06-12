Bontrager Releases New High-Flow Tubeless Valve

Huge news, new valve. I know it seems small, but high flow valves genuinely improve the user experience with tubeless tires, and it's great to see more options available. Trek's in-house component brand Bontrager is the newest to the game, with a thread-on high flow adapter that mates with the standard tubeless valves that have already proliferated the market.
It appears as though Bontrager licensed the valve design from Legion
, the design firm that brought the first high-flow valve to market years ago.
The Legion valves I've been using have had zero clogs, no air flow slowdown, and have proven durable despite not using the valve head covers that come with them. I'm a particularly big fan of the fact that they simply thread right onto the valve post already installed in your wheels, making the process mess-free and relatively quick.
The High Flow Valve Adapters are available on Bontrager's website
, and retail for $25 USD per pair.
Opinions?