Bontrager Releases New High-Flow Tubeless Valve

Jun 12, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
Huge news, new valve. I know it seems small, but high flow valves genuinely improve the user experience with tubeless tires, and it's great to see more options available. Trek's in-house component brand Bontrager is the newest to the game, with a thread-on high flow adapter that mates with the standard tubeless valves that have already proliferated the market.

It appears as though Bontrager licensed the valve design from Legion, the design firm that brought the first high-flow valve to market years ago.

I've been using a set of these Legion valves since the Taipei Cycle Show, and have had zero issues so far.

The Legion valves I've been using have had zero clogs, no air flow slowdown, and have proven durable despite not using the valve head covers that come with them. I'm a particularly big fan of the fact that they simply thread right onto the valve post already installed in your wheels, making the process mess-free and relatively quick.

This is what you're buying - a pair of thread-on adapters.

They can also be used to remove your old Presta valve cores.

The High Flow Valve Adapters are available on Bontrager's website, and retail for $25 USD per pair.

  • 1 0
 Not trying to hate on presta valves at all, I am totally fine with them and I don’t mind to change or clean the inner part of the valves every now and then but with today’s wide rims is there any logical explanation as to why we don’t see schrader valves instead of over engineered valves that will never have as much flow as a schrader…? As I said I don’t mind the maintenance you have to put in and I mostly have the cheap valves that come with the rims installed. Do so many people have issues with their valves and again wouldn’t it make sense if the industry jumped to the „real“ airflow standard with the benefit for the riders to pump a tire at every gasstation,
Opinions?
  • 2 0
 News like this kinda blows
  • 1 0
 A breath of fresh air indeed
  • 1 0
 Well, they’re definitely not going to win any beauty contests.







