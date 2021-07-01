Bontrager Releases New XC and Aggressive Trail Tires

Jul 1, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Bontrager XR1


Bontrager has released a quartet of new tires, and while many of the model names will look familiar, the tread pattern, compound, and constructions have all been updated.

XR1

First up is the XR1, which is designed for cross-country racing, where light weight and low rolling resistance are the top priorities. The tire uses Bontrager's new TM-Speed rubber compound, and has just enough center tread to maintain climbing traction, with taller side knobs to add cornering security. A nylon insert provides sidewall protection without incurring too much of a weight penalty. Available in a 29 x 2.2” width, the XR weighs a claimed 630 grams and retails for $59.99 USD.

Bontrager's Inner Strength casing uses an added layer of nylon to provide extra sidewall protection.
The Core Strength casing found on the SE level tires has another layer of nylon that runs from bead to bead.


Bontrager SE5

XR5 / SE5

Next is the XR5, and its beefier sibling, the SE5. Both tires use the same tread pattern, which consists of alternating L-shaped and rectangular side knobs, and alternating rectangular and square center knobs. Compared to the original version, there's more siping on the center knobs to bump up the level of traction, and both tires use Bontrager's new dual-compound TM-Grip rubber.

The difference between the XR5 and the SE5 lies in the casing construction – the XR5 uses Bontrager's Inner Strength casing, which uses a layer of cut-resistant nylon to provide sidewall protection. The SE5 adds in another layer of nylon that runs from bead to bead in order to provide even more puncture resistance.

Both options are available in 29 x 2.5” or 27.5 x 2.5” widths. The XR5 weighs a claimed 1000 grams for the 29” version and 945 grams for the 27.5” version and retails for $59.99.

The SE5 weighs in at 960 grams for the 27.5” version or 1026 grams for the 29” option. MSRP: $74.99.


Bontrager SE6

SE6

The most aggressive option in Bontrager's trail tire lineup is the new SE6. It's designed to dig in and hold on in loose terrain, with tall side knobs and relatively square center blocks for braking traction. It uses the dual-compound TM-Grip rubber, and has the same Core Strength casing design used for the SE5.

Available solely in a 29 x 2.5” version, the SE6 weighs a claimed 1045 grams and retails for $74.99 USD.


Initial Impressions

I've been running the SE6 and SE5 for the last few weeks on my Commencal Meta TR, and so far things are off to a smooth start. There weren't any issues getting everything installed, and out on the trail there haven't been any odd handling quirks to get used to - predictable is the name of the game here.

It's been relatively dry lately, so I can't report on how the new tires handle greasy roots and slimy rocks, but I can say that they've done quite well on looser, dustier trails. The SE6 / SE5 pairing offers a good blend of cornering and braking grip without feeling too draggy on harder packed trails.

Wet, tricky conditions are guaranteed to return before long, so keep an eye out for a full review later this summer once I put these tires through the full range of conditions. And yes, I'll be sure to include comparisons to the Maxxis Assegai / DHR II combo, since there's no denying the fact that there are some similarities in the tread patterns.


More information: trekbikes.com

19 Comments

  • 13 1
 assegai and DHR2 similarities? they look the same! and by the way, cool to have the same tire option in different brands for when there is no maxxis in stock
  • 7 0
 Pick your tire and be a dick about it. Clearance/sale bin of last year's for me...except for a few sidewall issues a few years back with contis all the big brand tires in general are damm good these days. My only complaint is there is too much choice and all the marketing BS give me a headache...
  • 7 0
 Gotta appreciate Bontrager no-nonsense approach here. While other brands have fancy fabrics: snakeskin, apex, exo, black belt etc, Bontrager just say: here's some nylon and be happy with it!
  • 6 0
 Sweet! I really like the SE5/SE4 setup, & that new SE6 looks killer for the right terrain.
  • 3 0
 When you see your mate has copied the Smart Kid's homework and you decide to do the same! That SE5 is literally a Specialized Butcher which is almost the same as a DHR II...
  • 3 0
 As long as they don’t have paper sidewalls of the xr4s
  • 4 1
 Welcome to the clone wars!!
  • 2 0
 not really much new here apart from apart from ncrease in weight and cost wait, thats not new either.
  • 1 0
 Any word on how soft the dual-compound TM-Grip rubber is? I've had good luck with the xr/se4/5 as trail tyres in the past but always wished they were a touch softer compound.
  • 3 0
 SE6 29er only? Frown
  • 2 0
 It’s good to see companies branching out form DHF copycats.
  • 1 1
 When they say release they mean, here is a new tire tread we copied from another pillar of tires, oh and they aren't available till 2022.
  • 1 1
 If they had different options of widths and lighter weights to the Assegai and DHR, it would cool, but basically they have the same weights and sizes as those tires.
  • 2 1
 I'll call them AMR II and Assgal
  • 1 0
 630 grams for XC tire? That's a tank.
  • 2 3
 Maxxis makes Bontrager tires for Trek
  • 2 0
 Source?
  • 1 0
 And CST makes Maxxis tires.
  • 1 0
 wrong

Post a Comment



