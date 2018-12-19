Bontrager Rolls Out 2-Year, No-Cost Carbon Wheel Replacement Program

PRESS RELEASE: Trek/Bontrager
Trek and Bontrager announce today that all Bontrager carbon wheels will be covered under a two-year, no-cost replacement program through our Carbon Care Wheel Loyalty Program.
The parameters of the program are simple: in the unlikely event that you damage your Bontrager carbon wheels within the first two years of ownership, we will replace them for free.
This major update to Bontrager's existing Carbon Care Wheel Loyalty Program goes into effect immediately and applies to all Bontrager carbon wheels purchased within the last two years. It covers Bontrager carbon wheels that come stock on bikes as well as aftermarket purchases, and comes at no additional cost to the original owner. The updated program also offers coverage beyond two years from the original date of purchase, with steeply discounted rebuild or replacement available to all original owners of Bontrager carbon wheels, regardless of the date of purchase.
Earlier this year, Bontrager shook the industry by releasing a full lineup of quality carbon hoops at uncommonly approachable price points. Our lineup includes Line Pro 30 and Kovee Pro 30 MTB wheels ($1200 MSRP), Aeolus Pro 3 and 5 road wheels ($1300 MSRP), and Aeolus XXX road wheels ($2400 MSRP).
|Nice carbon wheels are a big investment, and one that's worth making. But wheels take a lot of punishment. Riders want the assurance that if something does go wrong, they haven't wasted their money. With Bontrager, you get confidence in your purchase along with the amazing performance of our carbon wheels."—Graham Wilhelm, Bontrager Wheels Product Manager
The updated Carbon Care program reinforces Bontrager's commitment to standing behind our products and our customers. In addition to the updated Carbon Care Wheel Loyalty Program, Bontrager backs all its products with the Unconditional Bontrager Guarantee, which offers all customers 30 days to love a Bontrager product, and our Bontrager Crash Replacement Guarantee, which offers free replacement of any Bontrager helmet if it's impacted within the first year of ownership.
