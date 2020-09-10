New Stems, Dropper Posts, Lights, & More From Bontrager - Across the Pond Beaver

Bontrager Line Pro 0-Degree Blendr Stem

Bontrager Line Elite 34.9 Dropper Seatpost

Bontrager Ion Comp R Light

Bontrager XR Trail Lock-On Grips

Bontrager Verse Saddle

As long as my stem doesn't move or malfunction I'm happy, but Bontrager have added a few bonus features to the new Line Pro Blendr stem. The 'Blendr' in the name refers to its ability to easily mount accessories. A Garmin mount and an Ion light mount are included, along with the Blendr mono base that those two mounts attach to. The 3D forged 7075 alloy stem is compatible with both Trek Knock Block and standard headsets and spacers.Lengths: 35mm, 45mm, 55mm. Price: $115More and more mountain bikes are moving to 34.9mm seatpost diameters, including the new Trek Slash. To meet the growing demand, Bontrager released the Line Elite 34.9 dropper, which is available with 100, 150, 170, or 200mm of drop. That travel amount can be reduced by 10 or 30mm in a matter of minutes by installing a plastic shim.The air-sprung post is cable actuated, and Bontrager says 20% less compression force is required to lower the seat compared to previous models. The post comes with an under the bar lever remote that's compatible with SRAM MatchMaker and Shimano EV mounts. MSRP: $330 USD.Like it or not, the days are getting shorter in the Northern Hemisphere, which means night riding season is just around the corner. Bontrager's Ion Comp R light puts out 700 lumens of illumination, and can be mounted on a helmet or handlebar. Most riders will likely want to supplement the $80 Comp R with something even brighter for more serious after-dark adventures – pairing the Comp R with the 1300 lumen Ion Pro ($125) would make for a powerful and compact night riding set up.The USB-rechargeable Comp R has a 1.5 hour run time at full power, 3 hour run time at 500 lumens, and 6 hours at 300 lumens, plus even longer run times in the two flashing modes.Bontrager's new lock-on grips have an inner core that's made from recycled plastic, the result of a partnership with Plastix, who “sources fibres and rigid plastics primarily from the maritime industry, including end-of-life fishing nets and ropes that would have ended up in the sea or landfills. The company sorts, shreds, washes, separates and dries the material before extruding it into Green Plastic pellets that can be used to manufacture consumer goods.”There are three versions of the XR Trail grips – the Pro ($35), which is a dual-lock on with a 32mm diameter, the Elite ($35), a single lock-on and a 31mm diameter, and the Comp ($15), which has the same dimensions as the Elite but with a nylon lockring instead of aluminum.Bontager says the new Verse is their “most versatile performance saddle ever,” with a shape that's designed to work for all genders and all terrain, from road to trail. There are four different widths (135 – 165mm in 10mm increments), and three different price points.The $220 Verse Pro sits at the top of the line, with a carbon reinforced shell, carbon rails, and minimal padding to save weight. Next comes the $150 Verse Elite, which has Austenite rails, and a little more padding than the Pro for extra comfort. The $90 Verse Comp uses stainless rails, and, like all of the other models, has extended rails for more positioning options, and a full length pressure-relieving cut out.All of the models are also compatible with Bontrager's Blendr mount that makes it easy to mount a Flare tail light.