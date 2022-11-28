Boone Technologies' Iconic Twist Cranks Now Come in a Titanium Version

Back in the 90’s, Boone Technologies created alloy cranks with an identifiable, twisted structure, aptly named the Twist!. Their iconic design has returned, but this time the unique-looking cranks are being manufactured from titanium.
Each TwistTi crank arm weighs just 140 grams and is made from four strips of 6al4v aerospace grade titanium. The manufacturing process has proved more difficult than the previous aluminum version because of titanium’s properties. It's easier to bend than steel, but it also likes to undo any twisting processes. To overcome that barrier, Boone Technologies uses a CNC driven roller to hold the shape before they are placed in a jig to first be tack welded. Braces are added to the inside to add stiffness and machined pedal and bottom bracket threaded components are all TIG welded into the twisted, box-section crank.
The crank arms ride on a 30mm spindle that comes in three popular widths and the price includes all fixing hardware, like the end caps and self-extracting crank bolts. For now, the cranks are only built in a 170mm length since changing that number requires a new parametric design, altering the shape that the four sheets are cut into.
If the direct-mount chainring pattern doesn’t look familiar to you, that’s because Boone uses their own standard, but there’s a good reason for that. The TwistTi cranks uses Boone’s Adapt’R chainring mount, which can be swapped to mate to three popular standards: SRAM, Race Face, Hope and FSA/HollowGram. That means you don’t need to buy new cranks if you need to switch between one of those three chainring mounting patterns. At just $18, the little Adapt’R is a clever and valuable piece of equipment.
All of Boone Technologies products are made in Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, including the ultra-boutique TwistTi cranks that cost $1,095 USD. Part of that reason is due to the manufacturing process which is said to take five times longer than the aluminum version of the cranks. However, they are offered in six finishes, including a polished version and three anodized colorways at an added cost.
Further information about torque values, chainring clearance and for those worried about hitting their heels on the Twist, shoe clearance is shown here
.
7 Comments