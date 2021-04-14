Boone's Aluminum Cranks Look Like They're From a 1950's Sci-Fi Film - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 14, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

In the 1990s there were multiple small American manufacturers producing gorgeous aluminum cranks. Boone Technologies was one of those companies, but they stopped producing their signature Twist! cranks 25 years ago to concentrate on making titanium wedding rings instead.

Now, they're getting back into the mountain bike world with a machined aluminum crankset that's sure to attract some attention. The polished aluminum and oversized oval shape gives them a retro, sort of 1950's sci-fi look, rather than something that's meant for bashing around off-road.

The Cranx! are made in Kennesaw, Georgia, and are said to weigh 245 grams per arm, and come in a 175mm length with a 30mm diameter spindle. They're priced at $495, and Boone also makes titanium direct mount chainrings for $175 to complete the package.


The cranks that put Boone on the map back in the 1990s.

More info: booneti.com




56 Comments

  • 43 0
 Initial orders: all Pole Stamina owners
  • 1 0
 Yep!
  • 16 0
 I like the originals better. Please make those again but with updated standards. I will buy.
  • 3 0
 @makripper: As a heels-in rider the original Twists look like they'd destroy the insides of my ankles.
  • 2 0
 @makripper: 100% agree. Them twists look amazing
  • 1 0
 @Drew-O: good point. They can make the face of the cranks twist portion more flat.
  • 5 0
 @makripper: nah, Boone there, done that.
  • 2 0
 I had the twist cranks... Catastrophically failed. So...perfect
  • 1 0
 @Drew-O: That comment just gave me flash backs. My right ankle still has weird veins from being swollen to twice it's size from smashing into bmx cranks 14 years ago.
  • 4 0
 What is this? The Snyder cut of cranksets?
  • 1 0
 Cracky
  • 23 0
 I think the old cranks look better, actually.
  • 1 0
 I'll take a set of the old twisted cranks updated to current standards. If not my next phone call is to Cook Bro Racing to see if they can make me a set of their 1990's dog bone cranks.
  • 13 1
 A designer of 'futuristic' products from 1953 called, he wants his cranks back.
  • 5 0
 The dentist called from the 50's those are my cranks.
  • 1 0
 @fantaman: Good one.
  • 6 0
 Like early Cannondale Coda cranks, but uglier and less useful. Well done.
  • 1 0
 still have a set in my garage. Maybe the heaviest cranks ever made?
  • 6 0
 I'm a fan of the 1990s version, but the new ones? No thanks.
  • 3 2
 A) all that 1990’s bling stuff was garbage. Really pretty looking, but total crap.

B) this is just a fancy solid crank that’s milled out a little. Like a SRAM GX or Shimano Deore crank. An SLX crank is a much better designed and engineered unit for less money.

C) all the current biomechanical research shows that 175 cranks are inferior to shorter ones, not to mention that longer cranks=more pedal strikes.

So......this is an inferior product, from a company that started in the purple but fragile era, in the wrong length.

Yay.
  • 1 0
 They have what looks to be a proto crank that is stamped clamshell stainless steel that is then laser welded together. Much more interesting than just another machined billet crank. They are also working on a ti version.

www.instagram.com/p/CMNU02QlVpd

www.instagram.com/p/CMSdrA9FHzL
  • 1 0
 @shirk-007: hollow stainless would get my attention. But these particular cranks don’t.
  • 2 0
 Funny thing is during that time they were "focusing on making titanium wedding rings" you could still order titanium single speed cogs from them. Best single peed cog I ever had.
  • 5 0
 There is no spoon
  • 4 0
 Does it come with a Jetson car sound emulator?
  • 3 0
 I really liked my Boone wedding ring. Probably one of my favorite memories of my marriage! Ahahaha.
  • 4 0
 It's stupid and I love it.
  • 1 0
 Suddenly Ewings lose sense...
  • 4 0
 Naw
  • 4 0
 They are not wide enough
  • 2 0
 yeah the lack of thickness worries me, i think they could snap under pressure
  • 3 0
 heavier and more expensive? Where do I buy
  • 3 0
 "Meet George Jetson......"
  • 1 0
 Hope they make the rings for other crank standards. Been listing after their rings and SS cogs since pictures of bikes on the internet became a thing!
  • 2 0
 I feel like those guys just modeled their cranks after the flute from The Legend of Zelda.
  • 2 2
 Did you just admit to knowing what the flute looks like in Legend of Zelda?
  • 2 0
 It's called an ocari... what?... Who's Zelda?
  • 1 0
 @roxtar: your childhood must have sucked
  • 2 0
 Looks like a RaceFace Turbine re-imagined by someone high on hallucinogens.
  • 2 0
 doubles as a spanner, door stop and an ashtray
  • 1 0
 Gotta use my crank's little concave mirrored surfaces to check my hair before I ride. Oh look, it's perfect.
  • 1 0
 Smooth the backs of these, and you get the roadies going about aero
  • 1 0
 Looks like cheese graters for your shoes.
  • 2 0
 But why?? For whom?!!
  • 2 0
 Why ?
  • 1 1
 Boone Cranks...made in Kennesaw Ga...,makes sense because if they had been made in Boone, they'd actually look good.
  • 1 0
 Are you referring to Boone County West Virginia? Smile
  • 2 1
 I'm all for metal products over plastic. However these are a bit much.
  • 2 1
 I feel like these would make some cool hanging lamps.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a.... GX Crank??
  • 1 0
 Huh...I dig them. Weird is fun sometimes.
  • 1 0
 Was there a vote on of this was a good idea?
  • 1 0
 Those 90's cranks look amazing man, love the twisted look.
  • 1 0
 Those cranks look like arms from the robot maid in the Jetsons cartoon.
  • 1 0
 I love them. Nothing exceeds like excess.
  • 1 0
 Ze zepplins

Post a Comment



