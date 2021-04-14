Boone's Aluminum Cranks Look Like They're From a 1950's Sci-Fi Film - Pond Beaver 2021

In the 1990s there were multiple small American manufacturers producing gorgeous aluminum cranks. Boone Technologies was one of those companies, but they stopped producing their signature Twist! cranks 25 years ago to concentrate on making titanium wedding rings instead.
Now, they're getting back into the mountain bike world with a machined aluminum crankset that's sure to attract some attention. The polished aluminum and oversized oval shape gives them a retro, sort of 1950's sci-fi look, rather than something that's meant for bashing around off-road.
The Cranx! are made in Kennesaw, Georgia, and are said to weigh 245 grams per arm, and come in a 175mm length with a 30mm diameter spindle. They're priced at $495, and Boone also makes titanium direct mount chainrings for $175 to complete the package.
More info: booneti.com
B) this is just a fancy solid crank that’s milled out a little. Like a SRAM GX or Shimano Deore crank. An SLX crank is a much better designed and engineered unit for less money.
C) all the current biomechanical research shows that 175 cranks are inferior to shorter ones, not to mention that longer cranks=more pedal strikes.
So......this is an inferior product, from a company that started in the purple but fragile era, in the wrong length.
Yay.
