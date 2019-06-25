HEALTH FITNESS

Video: Boost Your Pedal Power With Banded Squats

Jun 25, 2019
by Jonny Thompson  
Increase Pedal Power - Banded squat tutorial

by fit4racing
The hunt for the most bang-for-buck training brings our sights to banded box squats. In this tutorial, we teach you why and how to do them.

You will need:
1. A squat rack
2. A barbell
3. 2 resistance bands (or chains if you're badass)
4. A box or something solid to sit to

To ensure you get the desired results in explosive power try:
2 reps 10 times with 2 minutes rest between sets
or
3 reps 7 times with 2 minutes rest between sets
All with around 40% of your max squat (weight includes bar and band tension at the top)

Safety notice:
Although the banded squat can be less weight at the bottom, it is still a weighted movement performed at speed so ensure you warm up correctly, familiarise yourself with the movement and your own limitations, stay within a safe weight and if in doubt stop and seek in-person help.

Enjoy!

Jonny

