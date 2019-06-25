Video: Boost Your Pedal Power With Banded Squats

The hunt for the most bang-for-buck training brings our sights to banded box squats. In this tutorial, we teach you why and how to do them.You will need:1. A squat rack2. A barbell3. 2 resistance bands (or chains if you're badass)4. A box or something solid to sit toTo ensure you get the desired results in explosive power try:2 reps 10 times with 2 minutes rest between setsor3 reps 7 times with 2 minutes rest between setsAll with around 40% of your max squat (weight includes bar and band tension at the top)Safety notice:Although the banded squat can be less weight at the bottom, it is still a weighted movement performed at speed so ensure you warm up correctly, familiarise yourself with the movement and your own limitations, stay within a safe weight and if in doubt stop and seek in-person help.Enjoy!Jonny