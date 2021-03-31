Boost Your Instagram Likes With Kona's New Instant Trail Dogs

SICK OF YOUR BIKING PHOTOS ON INSTAGRAM NOT GETTING ENOUGH LIKES?



INTRODUCING THE ALL-NEW KONA INSTANT TRAIL DOG!



Kona Instant Trail Dog tester Seb tests out a prototype model.

No more friends with dogs getting way more likes than you on social media!

No more pretending like you’re gonna pick up your dog poo when you really just flick it into the bushes!

No more getting dog hair on absolutely everything!

No more wet dog smell!

No more having to be responsible for another creature’s safety and well-being!