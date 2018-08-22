Video: Former Austrian Downhill Champ Rides Slovakia

Year after year, Boris Tetzlaff enjoys his rough terrain at home near Vienna even more. Lifted up by a lovely restored 50 cc Puch moped, which puts a big smile on the face of the former Austrian downhill champ. To escape the erupted trails, Boris travels to Kalnica/Slovakia to smash some berms on the smoothed out and well-designed tracks.Dial your lines to get the flow.Precision is key to ride those sections fast.The close Bikepark Kalnica provides high-quality tracks with one of the flowiest jump lines in Europe. Due to the warm winters and low altitude, riding until new year‘s eve is no rarity! The great variety of short tracks keeps riding sharp.The Slovakian shapers really know how to build berm to berm jumps.