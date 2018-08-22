VIDEOS

Video: Former Austrian Downhill Champ Rides Slovakia

Aug 22, 2018
by Lines Magazine  
Out for a ride (or two)

by RedneckPete
Views: 176    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Year after year, Boris Tetzlaff enjoys his rough terrain at home near Vienna even more. Lifted up by a lovely restored 50 cc Puch moped, which puts a big smile on the face of the former Austrian downhill champ. To escape the erupted trails, Boris travels to Kalnica/Slovakia to smash some berms on the smoothed out and well-designed tracks.

Dial your lines to get the flow.

Precision is key to ride those sections fast.

The close Bikepark Kalnica provides high-quality tracks with one of the flowiest jump lines in Europe. Due to the warm winters and low altitude, riding until new year‘s eve is no rarity! The great variety of short tracks keeps riding sharp.

The Slovakian shapers really know how to build berm to berm jumps.

Must Read This Week
Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018
49764 views
Sam Hill's Prototype Nukeproof DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
48351 views
2 Bike Checks from the French Enduro Cup - Val d'Isere
45127 views
Riding Troy Brosnan's World Cup DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
44974 views
Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1
44210 views
Where's the New XTR? 8 Questions With Nick Murdick, Shimano MTB Product Manager
43716 views
More Tech Randoms: Suspension, Tires, Paint & More - Crankworx Whistler 2018
43420 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2018
41397 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021828
Mobile Version of Website