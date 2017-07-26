Born From Dust: Weston Potter Killing It - Video

Jul 26, 2017 at 13:00
Jul 26, 2017
by evo  
 
Born From Dust
Video // Reily Kintzele

Traveling east from Seattle reveals a whole new landscape as the sun burns away, the clouds and loam give way to sand. Compared to the PNW many know and love, with hero dirt and dense green canopies, Eastern Washington is a foreign desert.

Those riders who grew up here, like Weston Potter, thrive in the heat and rugged hills of Washington’s often overlooked eastern half. They prove that trail conditions don’t matter if you know your limits and are willing to push them. “Born From Dust”, Weston shows how these Eastern Washington trails have shaped his high-flying and high-speed riding style. 

by evo
MENTIONS: @TransitionBikeCompany / @evo / @SmithOptics / @BellBikeHelmets / @Royal-Racing / @FiveTen / @schwalbe
2 Comments

  • + 3
 Oh, I'm not sure it's overlooked. But in anycase, that's one of the most fun trails in Eastern Washington. Between the variety of tech, jumps and narrow ridgeline riding, this one is a real gem! Oh and Weston, I've never seen anyone ride that like you do. You took some of the big lines and boosted beyond the landings and did it all with style. Really impressive riding there sir!
  • + 1
 Really enjoyed that, thanks!

