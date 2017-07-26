Born From Dust: Weston Potter Killing It - Video







Traveling east from Seattle reveals a whole new landscape as the sun burns away, the clouds and loam give way to sand. Compared to the PNW many know and love, with hero dirt and dense green canopies, Eastern Washington is a foreign desert.



Those riders who grew up here, like Weston Potter, thrive in the heat and rugged hills of Washington’s often overlooked eastern half. They prove that trail conditions don’t matter if you know your limits and are willing to push them. “Born From Dust”, Weston shows how these Eastern Washington trails have shaped his high-flying and high-speed riding style.





Must Read This Week