BOS Suspension Announces New Enduro & DH Forks With 39mm Stanchions

May 20, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
BOS Idylle 39

After a multi-year hiatus, BOS Suspension is re-entering the mountain bike world with the launch of two new air-sprung forks, the Idylle 39SC and the dual-crown Idylle 39 FCV.

The Idylle 39SC is designed for enduro or downhill usage, and it's available with 170, 180, or 190mm of travel. As the name suggests, it has 39mm stanchions, which BOS says was done for more rigidity and precision. It also just so happens to be 1mm wider than the stanchion diameter of the RockShox Zeb, Fox 38, and Ohlins RXF38.

The 39SC uses a sealed cartridge design, with a a three position low-speed compression dial that allows for additional adjustments in the open position. The fork is only available for 29" wheels, and has 52mm of offset. The price is 1,640 Euro.

BOS Idylle 39
BOS Idylle 39

BOS Idylle 39
The Idylle 39FCV has 208mm of travel, and uses an open bath hydraulic cartridge with low- and high-speed compression adjustments, plus rebound. Like the single crown version, the 39FCV is also available with either a 15mm or 20mm thru-axle, and is designed for 29" wheels. It's priced at 2,260 Euro.

It's worth noting that BOS has a mixed track record in the mountain bike world due to customer service issues, and the fact that they've left to focus their efforts on motorsports more than once. We'll see if the French suspension manufacturer is in it for the long haul this time around.


More information: bos-suspension.com

39 Comments

  • 35 0
 Well, it's one stiffer, isn't it? It's not 38. You see, most blokes, you know, will be riding at 38. You're on 38 here, all the way up, all the way up, all the way up, you're on 38 on your bike. Where can you go from there? Where?

39. Exactly. One stiffer
  • 1 0
 underated
  • 3 1
 Why not just use more material to make 38 stiffer?
  • 1 0
 Perfection
  • 2 0
 @Davec85: But this one goes to 39.
  • 2 0
 @Davec85: [pause] These go to thirty nine...
  • 2 0
 @Davec85: but these ones go to 39
  • 1 0
 "Listen, you can hear the high speed compression"
  • 1 0
 STANCHION WARS
  • 10 0
 time for someone to make a 39.5mm enduro fork
  • 14 0
 Surely 38.99 would be optimal?
  • 4 0
 @dude-brah: I read your username as DUB-brah after seeing the _8.99
  • 7 0
 Who can service this stuff in the US? Had some BOS stuff previously that came on my Rocky Mountain Maiden and basically nobody could work on it or knew anything about the product.
  • 2 0
 Not only in the US. I bought a Rocky as well 2nd hand last year and first thing was selling the BOS Fork on it. They're nice until you need something for it...
  • 1 0
 I had a dual crown FCV and I had to send it to QBP cause they were doing their service stateside but that was like 2017-18.
  • 10 1
 Bit of a miss only offering 52mm offset
  • 4 4
 And only 29" wtf
  • 6 2
 Good, I tried a for 40, found it far too stiff, then the 38mm TTX, but it was far to flimsy. Been chasing the Goldilocks fork ever since.
  • 3 0
 Do they have a website now? Does anyone over there speak English? Did the BOS thing back in 2016...the stuff was amazing when it worked...then it broke and I was SOL...
  • 3 0
 Exactly. The Deville on the GF’s Capra was possibly the best fork I’ve ever ridden, until it started to need reinflating every day you wanted to ride it. The same with the BOS air shock on the rear, it felt as nice as my CCDB, until it started getting temperamental and needing setting up again every time you wanted to use it.
  • 5 0
 They should first launch customer service.
  • 4 0
 39mm Stanchions woah Take that boys!
  • 2 0
 how is it possible that its 2490 grams for both the enduro and the dh? or is that a typo?
  • 3 0
 Good catch - it doesn't look like the weights are accurate. I'll work on getting the actual numbers.
  • 4 0
 Totem is still king
  • 3 0
 Coil Totems. Best fork ever.
  • 2 0
 @aye-aye: yeah, had one. Loved it. Except turning the knobs. My fingers are still bleeding.
  • 2 0
 I just ordered a Zeb! Nooooo!!! Now it's a limp noodle fork just like what happened to my 36 when the 38 came out. Boooo!
  • 3 0
 BOS but customer service is POS
  • 2 0
 Surprised the dual crown fork doesn't have 41mm stanchions
  • 1 1
 they still have a 46mm upside down fork
  • 2 0
 Bullet Brothers ZZYZX enters chat
  • 1 0
 Pandemic, bike industry booms, company makes use of sales opportunity. Makes sense. ow for the execution
  • 1 0
 52mm offset, 190mm travel, 29" and pogressive (slaaack) head angles: the wheel far in front of you
  • 1 0
 Had the idyle rare which blew up twice. Loved it when it worked. Damn good fork
  • 2 0
 That's BOS
  • 1 0
 Ha! What's next? 40mm stanchions?! Hahahahahaha.......wait, wut?
  • 1 0
 Life begins at 40, not 39.
  • 1 0
 Excellent

