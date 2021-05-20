BOS Suspension Announces New Enduro & DH Forks With 39mm Stanchions

After a multi-year hiatus, BOS Suspension is re-entering the mountain bike world with the launch of two new air-sprung forks, the Idylle 39SC and the dual-crown Idylle 39 FCV.
The Idylle 39SC is designed for enduro or downhill usage, and it's available with 170, 180, or 190mm of travel. As the name suggests, it has 39mm stanchions, which BOS says was done for more rigidity and precision. It also just so happens to be 1mm wider than the stanchion diameter of the RockShox Zeb, Fox 38, and Ohlins RXF38.
The 39SC uses a sealed cartridge design, with a a three position low-speed compression dial that allows for additional adjustments in the open position. The fork is only available for 29" wheels, and has 52mm of offset. The price is 1,640 Euro.
The Idylle 39FCV has 208mm of travel, and uses an open bath hydraulic cartridge with low- and high-speed compression adjustments, plus rebound. Like the single crown version, the 39FCV is also available with either a 15mm or 20mm thru-axle, and is designed for 29" wheels. It's priced at 2,260 Euro.
It's worth noting that BOS has a mixed track record in the mountain bike world due to customer service issues, and the fact that they've left to focus their efforts on motorsports more than once. We'll see if the French suspension manufacturer is in it for the long haul this time around.
More information: bos-suspension.com
