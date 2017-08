BOS Teases New Obsys Inverted DH Fork - Video

We last heard from BOS Suspension at this year's Sea Otter Classic, where they ended a period of radio silence by debuting the new Deville 35 , their latest 160mm all-mountain fork. Things have been fairly quiet since then, but it looks like more new products are on the way, more specifically, an inverted DH fork. Dubbed the Obsys, the fork is scheduled to make its debut at Eurobike, which takes place at the end of August. We'll report back once we have more details, but for now, this teaser video and images from BOS's Facebook page will have to suffice.