BOS Teases New Obsys Inverted DH Fork - Video

We last heard from BOS Suspension at this year's Sea Otter Classic, where they ended a period of radio silence by debuting the new Deville 35
, their latest 160mm all-mountain fork. Things have been fairly quiet since then, but it looks like more new products are on the way, more specifically, an inverted DH fork. Dubbed the Obsys, the fork is scheduled to make its debut at Eurobike, which takes place at the end of August. We'll report back once we have more details, but for now, this teaser video and images from BOS's Facebook page
will have to suffice.
40 Comments
All I am aware of is they beat all others on the market hands down for performance.
Too bad I had to find out that information from such a crap website as Facebook is. When is that website going to die?
However, on dual-crown forks adjusting offset isn't too hard, you just swap out the crowns.
I had an obsys on my Sunn Radical + back in the late 90s. Back then it was 5-7 years ahead of everything else. Daymn son! Daddy likes it !!!!
4.bp.blogspot.com/-w93Q7nrV3do/TjQiucmImkI/AAAAAAAAEuI/MVFcx-Z5bx0/s1600/sunnvouilloz.jpg
That lad designs and makes them at home. And he uses some kind of guide on the stanchions. Not very popular here is the Lefty. Upside down fork with more stiffness than a pornstar's dong!
