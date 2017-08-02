PINKBIKE TECH

BOS Teases New Obsys Inverted DH Fork - Video

Aug 2, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
We last heard from BOS Suspension at this year's Sea Otter Classic, where they ended a period of radio silence by debuting the new Deville 35, their latest 160mm all-mountain fork. Things have been fairly quiet since then, but it looks like more new products are on the way, more specifically, an inverted DH fork. Dubbed the Obsys, the fork is scheduled to make its debut at Eurobike, which takes place at the end of August. We'll report back once we have more details, but for now, this teaser video and images from BOS's Facebook page will have to suffice.

BOS Obsys. Photo BOS
Two air valves suggest that it's air sprung, possibly with independently adjustable negative and positive chambers.
BOS Obsys. Photo BOS
With 29ers making their way into the DH scene, an inverted fork makes it easier to have the same fork work for multiple wheel sizes - simple reduce the travel a bit and 'presto,' it's big wheel ready.


40 Comments

  • + 15
 wife checks bank account and think she got something really nice for her birthday. I warned her on our first date this stuff happens.....
  • + 16
 With Bos's reputation for customer service, forget it.
  • + 0
 Is that speaking from experience as riding their forks?

All I am aware of is they beat all others on the market hands down for performance.
  • + 5
 @titaniumtit: performance doesn't mean much if you can't get them serviced or repaired.
  • + 1
 @titaniumtit: I can say that I had issues with mine's steerer tube on my Capra and they(YT) have replaced it within 2 weeks, so I can say no bad words for support.
  • + 1
 I think you're being a bit harsh. I mean, the complete lack of service assistance or parts has spawned a lot of highly commendable backyard experimentation and engineering on BOS forks. While some would argue that it'd be more effective for BOS to just make oil, o-rings, and replacement parts readily available, think of all the experiences and life lessons that desperate mechanics would miss out on!
  • + 2
 @titaniumtit: right thats why polygon dropped them for suntour lol
  • + 10
 Now thats one sweet looking fork!!!
  • + 3
 Videographer's a competent visual filmmaker. I just wish more shots had been specifically of the fork reacting at speed over rock gardens / roots in slow-mo (vs the whole bike / dude's Troy Lee Designs™ helmet), and a couple big hits of course.
  • + 2
 the video is intentionally vague. I don't think they want to give away too much yet.
  • + 3
 BOS is doing some cool suspension work for motos and autos as well? Cool.

Too bad I had to find out that information from such a crap website as Facebook is. When is that website going to die?
  • + 2
 It'll be a while. www.reuters.com/article/us-facebook-results-idUSKBN1AB2S8
  • + 4
 YES. Now we're talking. I'm still hopeful for a reliable single crown inverted fork - one day...
  • + 1
 doesnt x-fusion make a single crown inverted? like 160mm travel or something
  • + 3
 X-fusion unicorn revel
  • + 3
 flex-fusion
  • + 2
 @cuban-b: Available in the Asian market AFAIK, but nowhere else for some strange reason.
  • + 1
 How about fixing your website. Also how about customer service in the US that doesn't involve asking my bike shop to ask QBP questions? How come my 2016 Idylle that came on my Maiden has a 330mm spring and preload assembly when that was supposed to stop being used in 2012? Which by the way makes ordering a different spring size impossible.
  • + 2
 Different wheel sizes work better with different fork offsets so changing only the travel to accommodate different wheels is not quite proper...
  • - 1
 That's why the specified you have to reduce travel dumdum
  • + 1
 @mollow: Changing travel doesn't affect fork offset.

However, on dual-crown forks adjusting offset isn't too hard, you just swap out the crowns.
  • + 3
 This is about as much of a surprise as finding out that all of a sudden they have a website again...
  • + 2
 Maybe they reply to emails now as well? Hell probably froze over.
  • + 1
 The return on the king. One fork to rule them all.

I had an obsys on my Sunn Radical + back in the late 90s. Back then it was 5-7 years ahead of everything else. Daymn son! Daddy likes it !!!!
  • + 1
 Remember Vouilloz's bike back from 1998? The lad was on an Obsys inverted fork Smile .

4.bp.blogspot.com/-w93Q7nrV3do/TjQiucmImkI/AAAAAAAAEuI/MVFcx-Z5bx0/s1600/sunnvouilloz.jpg
  • + 4
 Looks cool but I'm in England. How can you run a Mudhugger on it?
  • + 2
 I was running a White Bros inverted fork in the early 2000s... they are sweet for small bump feel but I do prefer the stiffness of a 40... ymmv
  • + 2
 Manitou and DVO went the same direction in the past. I wonder if the inverted fork design will truly be the direction dual crown forks will take going forward.
  • + 1
 "Two air valves suggest that it's air sprung, possibly with independently adjustable negative and positive chambers." or maybe a floating piston, like IRT styla...?
  • + 3
 I'm Shivering with excitement.
  • + 1
 My bushings are bound with anticipation.
  • + 2
 @slumgullion: Well you know, it is possible to make a stiff but light inverted fork. Have a look at another french suspension wizard : www.facebook.com/CrConception

That lad designs and makes them at home. And he uses some kind of guide on the stanchions. Not very popular here is the Lefty. Upside down fork with more stiffness than a pornstar's dong!
  • + 0
 To much flex in it look at the fork and rim tire when he hit the first burn pros would bend there wheels in half the way they jack turns
  • + 1
 Why do the fork stanchion guards have holes in them? Kinda defeats the whole purpose right? Quite shocking.
  • + 2
 I'm obsys-essed to see how this will turn out.
  • + 1
 does that answer the mystery fork from earlier today?
  • + 5
 nevermind i am an idiot, the earlier one wasn't inverted
  • + 1
 So a Marzocchi Shiver?
  • + 1
 Looks like a manitou
  • - 2
 Fox 36 + Push's new coil system = the game has already changed

Post a Comment



