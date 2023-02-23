Bosch Updates eBike Flow App To Offer More Motor Tuning and Route Planning

Bosch
has announced highly customizable updates to their navigation and output in their Smart System via the eBike Flow app.
We’ve always been impressed with the smooth and powerful Bosch Performance Line CX Smart System, but the additional tuning options are said to make that motor even more sporty and individual. Both the eMTB and Tour+ mode dynamics can be customized further than before. Bosch states that this should allow lighter eMTB riders to improve the tuning for their power, speed, and torque outputs.
Bosch has also increased the ability to tune the navigation in finer detail, allowing for highly personalized routes in the map display. Most importantly for commuting, the new functions let users know where Class 3 eBikes can be ridden and highlights their tracks by popularity. In addition to the heat function for routes, trail difficulty is color-coded too. The routes can then be selected by either overlay.
All of these additional features to the eBike Flow app are downloadable from the rider’s preferred app store and come at no additional cost. Furthermore, four additional languages have been added to the eBike Flow app, such as Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, and Czech.
