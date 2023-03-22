Bosch Expands ABS For E-bikes With TRP & Tektro

Bosch seems to believe that ABS will play a big role in the future of e-bikes. In fact, they say that it "will become standard on high-quality eBikes", and that, according to their own research, "up to 29 percent of all accidents involving eBikes could be mitigated or completely prevented" with ABS.
Their ABS system prevents both front-wheel lock-up and rear-wheel lift (and therefore reduces the likelihood of crashing or going over the bars). It involves a speed sensor on the front wheel and a controller mounted to the fork which modulates the front brake pressure. There are four software modes for Cargo, Touring, Allroad and Trail. The Trail mode is designed for e-MTB and interferes less, allowing more rear-wheel-lift and more aggressive braking. Judging by the above video, it's still possible to endo.We've seen the system on e-MTBs before
, but so far, it's only been available with Magura brakes. Now Bosch are working with Tektro and their high-end arm, TRP, to expand their offerings for eMTB.
It's only compatible with e-bikes because the system needs power to function. It's not retro-fittable either. The system is already available on 2,346 models from 46 manufacturers.
Bosch say the first models with the Bosch eBike ABS and Tektro brake components are expected to be available from the third quarter of 2023.
