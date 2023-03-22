Bosch Expands ABS For E-bikes With TRP & Tektro

Mar 22, 2023
by Seb Stott  


Bosch seems to believe that ABS will play a big role in the future of e-bikes. In fact, they say that it "will become standard on high-quality eBikes", and that, according to their own research, "up to 29 percent of all accidents involving eBikes could be mitigated or completely prevented" with ABS.


Their ABS system prevents both front-wheel lock-up and rear-wheel lift (and therefore reduces the likelihood of crashing or going over the bars). It involves a speed sensor on the front wheel and a controller mounted to the fork which modulates the front brake pressure. There are four software modes for Cargo, Touring, Allroad and Trail. The Trail mode is designed for e-MTB and interferes less, allowing more rear-wheel-lift and more aggressive braking. Judging by the above video, it's still possible to endo.


We've seen the system on e-MTBs before, but so far, it's only been available with Magura brakes. Now Bosch are working with Tektro and their high-end arm, TRP, to expand their offerings for eMTB.

It's only compatible with e-bikes because the system needs power to function. It's not retro-fittable either. The system is already available on 2,346 models from 46 manufacturers.

Bosch say the first models with the Bosch eBike ABS and Tektro brake components are expected to be available from the third quarter of 2023.



11 Comments

  • 5 0
 Why have two brake levers? Surely one with an ECU to control front and rear brake bias is the next logical step?
  • 3 0
 Let's hope the Metaverse arrives soon at least the lovers of these ....... they will all move from the trails to the PC
  • 4 0
 Maybe this will make all the skidding in the videos stop
  • 1 0
 It's only for front brakes. So now twice the back wheel skids.
  • 3 1
 Not in the market for an E-bike, but I really want to try this.
  • 1 0
 I tested the Shimano version at Eurobike. Its insane. You can just mash the brake lever as hard as you can and you just...slow down. I am not sure I like it, but its impressive as heck.
  • 4 0
 @Patrick9-32: can't get metallic pads here because of import restrictions. Running resin pads with metallic rotors, same sensation! Mash hard and.....slow down!
  • 2 0
 I too am expanding my abs
  • 1 0
 I wonder if these will end up getting banned in racing if pros start to clean up wins with it
  • 1 0
 I reckon it'll be the fact that it has to be on an e-bike that might be more of a concern in an xc race! Big Grin
  • 1 0
 hum... first thing i do on my car when i wanna have some fun on gravell is taking the abs fuse off...





