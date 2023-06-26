Bosch Launches New Performance SX Motor for Lightweight eMTBs - Eurobike 2023

Jun 26, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Launched just before Eurobike officially began, we got our first in-person look in Frankfurt at Bosch's new motor designed for the next generation of lightweight eMTBs.

The new Performance Line SX motor has a claimed peak power output of 600w with 55Nm of torque. Bosch's SX motor is the first lightweight offering from the German brand and has a claimed weight of 2kg, a total of 4kg with the battery. The battery itself is the new CompactTube 400 battery that weighs only 2kg with an overall capacity of 400Wh. To reach the new lower weight for the battery and motor Bosch went with a magnesium motor housing and used lighter internals during construction.


The new SX system will operate similarly to the CX motor with the option to adjust settings through the brand's app. For its latest motor Bosch has added a new Sprint mode, this is said to offer increased motor support as your cadence increases and is claimed to allow riders to accelerate faster and maintain a speed closer to the cut-off.

The amount of pedaling resistance is said to be 50% less than Bosch's existing motors, which will come in handy if the battery conks out, or when pedaling above the motor cutoff point.


Currently, the new motor system is expected to start appearing on bikes later this year - Norco recently announced their new Fluid VLT that will be equipped with the SX motor.

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 I absolutely Love the advancements we are making for Ebikes. In anther few years there will be anther round of even smaller lighter versions. Ebikes have opened a new world of MTB for me, i ride more, longer and i have so much more fun to punishment ratio.





