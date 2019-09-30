Bottle Company in Hot Water With Facebook Due to Parody Product

A bottle company has had to jump through a series of regulatory hoops after Facebook was worried its product could be a foreign influence in the US elections.
The bottle uses the slogan 'Bidon 2020', while this is a pun for the French word for waterbottle, often used by road riders, it also bears a no-doubt purposeful resemblance to the Biden 2020 presidential campaign.
Dispatch Cycling Components wished to promote the product on social media but apparently its owner, Brian De Groodt, had to register as a Political Affiliate on the platform before he was allowed to. De Groodt told Bicycle Retailler and Industry News
, "I had to provide my passport, my home address, and say whether I was involved with any other political organizations ... then they came back to me asking for more information." The company has taken the checks as a badge of honor though and now describes the product as "the bottle that's too hot for Facebook".
The bottle has not been free from controversy in places other than Facebook either. Apparently, Dispatch also lost followers on Instagram after it started promoting the bottle. The Bidon is available with a red or blue top in an effort to maintain balance and the company has sold 150 so far, with the blue caps currently outselling red three-to-one.
To be clear, this always was and will be a laugh. Something we came up with on a ride and turned into a little bigger of a laugh. Turns out a lot of people don't get it and that's ok. Turns out a lot more do. It's certainly been an interesting study of American politics though.
The good news: Reds and Blues are starting to sell about evenly now. Maybe there's room in the world for all of us. Purple cap next?
but #impeachtrump
Not to mention Trump is about as creepy as they come....whether you like him or not.
youtu.be/ZAymXlGSplU
