Bottle Company in Hot Water With Facebook Due to Parody Product

Sep 30, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

A bottle company has had to jump through a series of regulatory hoops after Facebook was worried its product could be a foreign influence in the US elections.

The bottle uses the slogan 'Bidon 2020', while this is a pun for the French word for waterbottle, often used by road riders, it also bears a no-doubt purposeful resemblance to the Biden 2020 presidential campaign.

Dispatch Cycling Components wished to promote the product on social media but apparently its owner, Brian De Groodt, had to register as a Political Affiliate on the platform before he was allowed to. De Groodt told Bicycle Retailler and Industry News, "I had to provide my passport, my home address, and say whether I was involved with any other political organizations ... then they came back to me asking for more information." The company has taken the checks as a badge of honor though and now describes the product as "the bottle that's too hot for Facebook".


The bottle has not been free from controversy in places other than Facebook either. Apparently, Dispatch also lost followers on Instagram after it started promoting the bottle. The Bidon is available with a red or blue top in an effort to maintain balance and the company has sold 150 so far, with the blue caps currently outselling red three-to-one.

More info here.

Posted In:
Industry News


34 Comments

  • 22 0
 Facebook was worried about influencing elections? That's a new position for them...
  • 2 0
 Thank you
  • 13 0
 maybe they should call it the bidet...
  • 8 0
 That would be refreshing
  • 3 0
 @Mntneer: I see what you did there.
  • 3 0
 That would be cheeky
  • 2 0
 @jackalope: Splash!
  • 6 0
 People seem to forget what a joke is sometimes
  • 1 0
 You're not kidding!
  • 2 0
 When the analytics engine started freaking out, I knew there must have been a new post on this somewhere. Thanks Pinkbike.

To be clear, this always was and will be a laugh. Something we came up with on a ride and turned into a little bigger of a laugh. Turns out a lot of people don't get it and that's ok. Turns out a lot more do. It's certainly been an interesting study of American politics though.

The good news: Reds and Blues are starting to sell about evenly now. Maybe there's room in the world for all of us. Purple cap next?
  • 4 0
 Ucrain't put that on a bottle!
  • 3 0
 "Bidon" can actually be a play on word here. It means both watter bottle and "fake" or "lame"... :-D
  • 1 0
 Now you're really making it complex. :-)
  • 1 0
 Smart move by Dispatch. Streisand effect full steam ahead.
  • 1 0
 The good news for us: If this bicycle business thing ever tanks on us, we are registered and ready to work for the best candidate that can pay our bills.
  • 1 0
 Who fuvking cares! Keep the political Merican bulldhit to yourself.
  • 1 0
 Where's the politics?
  • 2 1
 Who comes here for this sort of crap? Stick to bikes PB
  • 1 0
 I came here for this sort of crap. What's that say about me? It's a bicycle water bottle, er, bidon. Cheers!
  • 2 0
 its a bike bottle
  • 1 0
 Maybe offer it in Yeti bleu and call it "Bidon du Faux"
  • 1 0
 I like the way that flows.
  • 2 1
 Should be “ByeDon” as in Au revoir, Donald...
  • 1 0
 We're looking for copywriters...!
  • 2 1
 PASS
  • 1 0
 This rock n roll lifestyle ain't for everyone. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 Fuck Facebook.
  • 1 0
 We had to hedge our bet on potential new handlers, so we gave in. First in line with my biometrics and personal data. Hoping this affords me a top bunk in the new camp.
