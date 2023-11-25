Video: A Trout Lake Adventure in the Selkirks

|It is so dead silent and quiet here. That you hear the leaves falling. You try to explain that to a person and they’ll never understand, until you experience it.—Local Legend Frank
Trout Lake is an old mining town nestled in the heart of the Selkirk Mountains.
Once populated by 1000 souls on a quest to strike gold. The mining roads built back in the day now provide access into the Alpine and we’d heard of a Lake comparable in beauty to Gold itself.
We met up with Trout Lake Locals Ryan and Frank. Ryan being a mountain guide and Frank being more of a storyteller. Ryan was a little sceptical about the capabilities of our bikes, but thought we might be able to get to the lake and was up for having a shot at it.
|This is all basically an old mining area. They started back in the late 1870’s 1880’s. People use to just live up here, in these areas we are at. This is pretty tough living up here. A lot of people gave their lives to work up here and a lot of people made money and a lot of people didn’t. At least they got to look at this everyday. That’s all I care about.—Ryan Trout Lake Local Legend
|The boys made it down here no problem. Pretty darn impressed with these machines they’ve built.This is one of the hidden gems we have out here—Ryan Trout Lake Local Legend
|I say it everyday when I get up and I look out the window and I see how beautiful this place is. This is paradise an we are awfully lucky to have what we have here. Anybody that does see this and you're coming out just remember to respect what we’ve got out here. Don’t beat it up. Clean up your garbage. Welcome to heaven!!.—Ryan Trout Lake Local Legend
