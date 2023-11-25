Video: A Trout Lake Adventure in the Selkirks

Nov 25, 2023
by Bowheadcorp  

bigquotesIt is so dead silent and quiet here. That you hear the leaves falling. You try to explain that to a person and they’ll never understand, until you experience it.Local Legend Frank

photo

Trout Lake is an old mining town nestled in the heart of the Selkirk Mountains.

Once populated by 1000 souls on a quest to strike gold. The mining roads built back in the day now provide access into the Alpine and we’d heard of a Lake comparable in beauty to Gold itself.

We met up with Trout Lake Locals Ryan and Frank. Ryan being a mountain guide and Frank being more of a storyteller. Ryan was a little sceptical about the capabilities of our bikes, but thought we might be able to get to the lake and was up for having a shot at it.

photo

bigquotesThis is all basically an old mining area. They started back in the late 1870’s 1880’s. People use to just live up here, in these areas we are at. This is pretty tough living up here. A lot of people gave their lives to work up here and a lot of people made money and a lot of people didn’t. At least they got to look at this everyday. That’s all I care about.Ryan Trout Lake Local Legend

photo

bigquotesThe boys made it down here no problem. Pretty darn impressed with these machines they’ve built.This is one of the hidden gems we have out hereRyan Trout Lake Local Legend

photo

bigquotesI say it everyday when I get up and I look out the window and I see how beautiful this place is. This is paradise an we are awfully lucky to have what we have here. Anybody that does see this and you're coming out just remember to respect what we’ve got out here. Don’t beat it up. Clean up your garbage. Welcome to heaven!!.Ryan Trout Lake Local Legend

photo

Find out more about the Bowhead REACH used in this short film >> https://www.bowheadcorp.com/reach-bike

Posted In:
Videos Stories Travel Bowhead


Author Info:
Bowheadcorp avatar

Member since Jan 25, 2020
13 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Slack Randoms: MTBs in Cybertrucks, Pizza Oven-Equipped eBikes, $925 Towel Skirts & More
59509 views
First Look: The Aper KOMPace Has "Rising Pivot Technology"
44482 views
A Sneak Peek at Galfer's Prototype Hydraulic Brakes
38086 views
Reader Story: How Much Traction Does a New Tire Buy You?
37764 views
Review: EXT ERA V2.1 Fork
34965 views
Intra Drive's Combined Motor & Gearbox Fits Bikes Designed For Shimano EP8 [Updated on expanding into the aftermarket]
33078 views
Must Watch: Dylan Sheffer Hits Huge Sends in 'Attainment'
30603 views
Revenue Round Up: It's Not All Negative with Revenue Increases for Some in Q3
30359 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044152
Mobile Version of Website