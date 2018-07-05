PRESS RELEASES

Box Components Launches New 'Box Two' Drivetrain & Lifetime Warranty Against Breakage

Jul 5, 2018
by David Cornell  
Box Two Drivetrain

PRESS RELEASE: Box Components

There is no hiding from the truth. As a matter of fact, it's best to face the facts, be transparent, and correct any mistakes. That's why we have implemented our new Lifetime Warranty Against Breakage. Through this new policy, our objective is to provide reassurance to our users and let them know that shit, I mean shift, happens. This means that if you own a Box product, and in the unlikely event that it fails you, we will replace it - no proof of purchase required. Ditched your bike and smashed the derailleur? We got you covered. Broke your Box One carbon handlebar when you hit a tree while taking a sick selfie? No problem!


Since the initial launch of our Box One Drivetrain in 2016, we have been humbled by the market's enthusiastic adoption of a third drivetrain alternative. Unfortunately, things don't always go as planned and we had some issues. Fixes didn't happen overnight, and it was no secret that we had some weaknesses. A clutch that lagged in performance and casted parts that could fail under extreme conditions were targeted for improvement. We are excited to report that our all-new Box Rear Derailleurs now feature near indestructible forged top links, completely re-designed, brand-new Tri-Pack™ Limited Slip Clutches for seamless chain control, wide and extra-wide cage derailleurs that have been optimized for our 11-46 and 11-50 Cassettes respectively and did we mention a Lifetime Warranty against breakage and manufacturer defects? Paired with our new Twin Lever Shifters, that use improved ergonomics and finger controls, they provide smooth and accurate transitions from gear to gear, with up to four shifts on the throw. With riders like Vinny T. dropping in on some of the worlds gnarliest lines at Red Bull Rampage, we are happy to see the new product performing at the highest level; and fear not, if you’re after excellent value, our Box Two 1x11 Speed Drivetrain including Twin Shifter, Rear Derailleur, Cassette and Chain offers the same durability and innovative technology as the Box One tier, delivering high-precision racing performance at a competitive price.
Box Two Clutch

Box Two Twin Lever Shifter - $44.99

• Speeds: 11
• Material: Aluminum, Glass Fiber/Nylon Composite
• Hardware: Stainless Steel
• Color/Finish: Matte Onyx
• Weight: 119 grams
• Compatibility: Box One™, Box Two™ 11-speed, Shimano® Dyna-Sys 11

Box Two Wide Derailleur - $109.99

• Speeds: 11
• Material: 6061-T6 Aluminum, Glass Fiber/Nylon Composite
• Pulleys: Closed Bushings
• Cage Size: Wide
• Maximum Cog: 46T
• Hardware: Aluminum / Cr-Mo alloy
• Finish: Matte Onyx™
• Weight: 284 grams
• Technology: Tri-Pack™ Limited Slip Clutch, Pivot Tech™

Box Two 11-46 Cassette - $99.99

• Cogs: 11-13-15-18-21-24-28-32-36-40-46
• Hub Compatibility: Shimano® HG
• Material: Steel, 7075-T6 Aluminum
• Weight: 480 grams (w/lock-ring)

Box Two Extra Wide Derailleur - $119.99

• Speeds: 11
• Material: 6061-T6 Aluminum, Glass Fiber/Nylon Composite
• Pulleys: Closed Bushings
• Cage Size: Wide
• Maximum Cog: 50T
• Hardware: Aluminum / Cr-Mo alloy
• Finish: Matte Onyx™
• Weight: 288 grams
• Technology: Tri-Pack™ Limited Slip Clutch, Pivot Tech™


Box Two 11-50 Cassette - $99.99

• Cogs: 11-13-15-18-21-24-28-32-36-42-50
• Hub Compatibility: Shimano® HG
• Material: Steel, 7075-T6 Aluminum
• Weight: 559 grams (w/lock-ring)

Box Two 11 Speed Chain - $24.99

• Speed: 11
• Material: Heat Treated Alloy Steel
• Number of Links: 116
• Inner Plate: Solid
• Outer Plate: Solid
• Pin: Solid
• Finish: Nickel Plated
• Weight: 255 grams

For more information, please visit boxcomponents.com.

Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable
104493 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson
92502 views
Devinci Announces All-New Troy
54138 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 5010
53705 views
The Resurgence of High Pivot Suspension Design
49034 views
Video: Danny Hart Hits Warp Speed Down Champéry's World Champs Track
46352 views
Day 2 Results: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
39090 views
Specialized's New BLCK DMND Tire Casing - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
36322 views

17 Comments

  • + 4
 I've had their 11-46 cassette for a few months now, not only does my bike shift smoother, but the jump in gears is improved over the shimano 11-42. I'm pretty satisfied with it. Plus, the black just looks good..
  • + 5
 Wow great offer. Feels like I need to pull in for a pit stop....box, box, box
  • + 1
 is there different mounting positions on the shifter?
&
will it work with an XT mech/ sunrace cassette? (box cassette is re'branded sunrace?)

currently have the sunrace mx shifter but, the ergonomics are terrible due to only having one hole for the bar clamp
  • + 4
 $99 for an 11-50 cassette seems very good value
  • + 1
 I read some where, they're re'branded Sunrace?
  • + 1
 @nojzilla:

I've read that too.
  • + 2
 @nojzilla: seeing them in person, I'm pretty confident that they are one in the same. I still purchased the box 11-46 cassette to use on my XT drivetrain though.
  • + 3
 Hmm sensible pricing and weights. Well done, might just put you back on the build list!
  • + 1
 Interested in this! Pricing seems reasonable, and an excellent replacement offer. I'd be interested to see a review of the new setup.
  • + 3
 What's the Japanese word for panic?
  • + 3
 Shimano?
  • + 1
 "Lifetime Warranty against breakage does not apply to:
1. Products that are bent."

No, thanks, thats the most common issue with drivetrain.
  • + 1
 But thats also an issue they have absolutely no control about. Thats why they dont cover it with their waaranty just like any other manufacturer.
  • + 2
 Yeah thats perfect, all we need is just reasonable price.
  • + 2
 Shimano needs to get their shift together
  • + 1
 This will take some night sh!ts.
  • + 1
 On a par with Shimano and Sunrace

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029096
Mobile Version of Website