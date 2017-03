About the Box One PushPush Shifter



Shifting in our new system is controlled by a thumb-activated unit that uses only one lever; this design uses two unique motions to initiate up or down shifts, providing lightning-quick and intuitive gear changes -- push the lever forward to shift down and push the lever inward to shift up to a higher gear. With the all thumb activation, the index and middle fingers are now free to apply more consistent power to the brake lever, increasing precision and improving control. When riding on a varied terrain, as many as four downshifts can be made at once to ensure the ability to maintain cadence while climbing.