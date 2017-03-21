FIRST LOOK

Box Components' New Carbon Wheelset - Taipei Cycle Show

Mar 21, 2017
by Mike Levy  
Remember the Box Components derailleur and shifter 'First Ride' piece from back in October of last year? We're still running that setup with an eye on a long, long-term review that you'll be able to read down the road, but Box has diversified their catalog in the meantime with the addition of three different carbon wheelsets. It's the carbon fiber TR41 model picture here, an $1,800 USD wheelset designed for all-mountain and enduro use.


Weirdly, the TR41 wheelset takes its name from the external width of the rim rather than the all-important internal number, which is still a super-wide 35mm. Box couldn't provide a weight for the TR41s, but I'd guess that they come in well under 2,000-grams, and probably less than 1,800-grams for the set. They felt relatively feathery in my hands, but don't hold me to that, though.

The big talking point here is the new carbon rim, built from unidirectional carbon fiber, that sees post-molding machining to remove material from between each of the nipple holes, hopefully where it isn't required. This idea isn't new, with Mavic and other doing it many years ago on their alloy rims, but it's interesting to see a similar approach to weight savings applied to carbon construction. The rim bed isn't sealed, so tape is required, and twenty-eight straight-pull spokes are used to build the rim up to a set of sharp looking hubs that can be converted to fit Boost or non-Boost spacing. The wheelset also includes both Shimano and SRAM XD freehub bodies, which is a nice touch.
The other two wheelsets employ a similar design but with a 30mm width for more all-around use or a 24mm width for cross-country applications. All three wheelsets will be available within the next month or so.


