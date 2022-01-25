Brad Simms Joins SRAM & RockShox

PRESS RELEASE: SRAM
Brad Simms needs no introduction: known for his pure, raw power on BMX, Brad is now making his mark as a mountain bike athlete. Born in Waldorf, Maryland, Brad has been riding BMX professionally for over 15 years
, crisscrossing the globe in search of unique lines and cultural experiences. He has connected with fans through hard-charging, authentic, and physics-defying content. Brad earned the sport’s most sought-after accolade last year – the 2020 NORA Cup BMX Reader's Choice Rider of The Year.
SRAM and Rockshox are excited to welcome Brad into the family for 2022 and beyond. Brad recently visited our Development Center in Colorado Springs, CO, and sat down with us for a chat about his first mountain bike ride, bike technology, hitting Rampage lines, and what he hopes to achieve as he broadens his inimitable skillset onto bigger wheels.The first person who took Brad Simms mountain biking was Brandon Semenuk:Brad Simms:
That was about three years ago. I was in the midst of working on my (X-Games) Real BMX part, and Christian Rigal was like, "I feel like we need a break from filming in the streets. You want to go ride mountain bikes with Brandon Semenuk and Logan Peat?" I had no idea who Brandon was at the time. I didn't know of many mountain bikers.
We showed up and they had seven mountain bikes just waiting for us to ride. He’s riding an e-bike and I see the Red Bull helmet. I'm like, "Okay. Right. Dude must be super legit." I saw these big jumps and I hopped on one of the bikes, and there was a little spine in the first jump. I hit it and got thrown into this crazy nosedive. I was like, "Whoa, hold on. If I was on my BMX I would've flipped over the bars." But the shock compressed and saved me. "Okay. That was interesting."
Then two seconds after that, we all went up to the top and we looked at a 40-foot-long table. I have a background in riding dirt jumps and racing, so I wasn't afraid. I just hadn't been riding that speed in a long time. I hit the first jump, cleared everything, and from that day I've been hooked. It's probably some of the most fun I've ever had on my bike.On applying his BMX perspective to mountain biking. What's different and the adjustments he has to make:Brad Simms:
I've been riding bikes for 26 years. I grew up racing, riding dirt jumps on my BMX. For the first four or five years, I mostly rode dirt. I didn’t start riding street heavily until I was 17. A lot of it translates over, then there's some stuff where I've had to make huge adjustments, such as using my front brake. Braking is new for me, before hitting a turn, and not braking into a turn. I still find myself hitting brakes in a turn here and there.
Also, speed adjustment. When I ride street, I'm mostly filming within 15 to 20 feet. My filmer can just stand right there while I do a trick very close, like on a bench. But with mountain biking, you might have to try something two or three times, and then you have to hike a mile back up the mountain. So there's more fitness involved – that's for sure.On riding a lot of things on his BMX that most other pro riders wouldn’t even realize are ridable: Brad Simms:
When I ride like street, I look for stuff that people either think is impossible or is just unusual. I look for stuff that not only moves the core bike community but also the general public.
Once I really start to fall into my style on the mountain bike, I’ll find the right spot on a trail. I'm also having to relearn some of my old tricks. I can do a lot of jumping tricks but haven’t been doing them lately as I was so street-focused. But now that I'm on a mountain bike, let's pull those tricks back out!On the summer of 2021:Brad Simms:
It was cool and also a very humbling experience at the same time. When I first got on a mountain bike, I was like, "I should be able to do a lot of things." I thought I was going to just hop on and just manual down the street. That did not happen. I would say 85% of things came easily and others weren't so easy. I mean, manualing is 10 times harder on a mountain bike than on a BMX bike. I was like, "oh, this is a lot more bike to maneuver."
Before I signed with Canyon, I only knew a handful full of elite mountain bikers. When I went to the bike park, there were loads of kids calling me out. "Hey, you're Brad, you're Brad." I was like, "What? Mountain bikers know me?”
Then when I announced that I was riding for Canyon, there was well over a thousand comments, most of them from mountain bikers. So that was cool. It was interesting because I had no idea the response I would get.On who he is excited to ride with:Brad Simms:
I would like to ride more with Brandon Semenuk. I feel like there's a side that people don't get to see of Brandon. Everything's very clean-cut, and it'd be cool to hang out with him and get to see some of the other side.
Christian Rigal and I have worked together, but it’s always great to see Christian and ride with him. I would like to hang out with some of the downhill riders as well. I met Vali Höll already. It would be cool to go to Austria, hang out, and ride some of her local stuff. On riding at the old Rampage site last fall:Brad Simms:
Rampage was insane because I had hit some smaller drops, and I was like, "Okay, cool. I've hit some drops before." Then I got humbled. I hit the hip a few times at the old site, and then few guys were like, "Well, we're going to go up top and hit some other features." I'm like "What features?" They were like, "Up there."
Everything that could go wrong was running through my head. My foot could slip off. I could go too slow, case it, fall backward in the gully, or whatever. I could walk my bike back down the hill, go sit in the van and twiddle my thumbs, or if I brake perfectly, clear the gap, I ride away and have fun. So that's when I go for it.On spots that he's gone to with BMX or countries that he's travelled to in the past that he's excited to go back to now that he's riding a mountain bike:Brad Simms:
I thought I was going to slow down with my traveling. But now that I found mountain biking, I feel like I have to go back and revisit at least half of the countries that I've been to. I’m really excited to go back to Madeira and would like to visit Italy. I would like to go ride around Central Asia and road trip through the Pamir Highway.On whether he's eager to explore different disciplines in mountain biking:Brad Simms:
I'm down to explore. I'm not big on climbing, which I know people just want to take me on these 7,000-foot rides. But it’s also not always about jumping for me. Sometimes it's just some beautiful landscape you can ride on and cruise around, hit some turns, and mild tech.On whether he wants to contribute something to MTB that’s a little different:Brad Simms:
Words by Brad Simms, Ross Measures and Sarah Rawley. Photos by James Stokoe.
