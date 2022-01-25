Brad Simms Joins SRAM & RockShox

PRESS RELEASE: SRAM

The first person who took Brad Simms mountain biking was Brandon Semenuk:

Brad Simms:

On applying his BMX perspective to mountain biking. What's different and the adjustments he has to make:

Brad Simms:

On riding a lot of things on his BMX that most other pro riders wouldn’t even realize are ridable:

Brad Simms:

On the summer of 2021:

Brad Simms:

On who he is excited to ride with:

Brad Simms:

On riding at the old Rampage site last fall:

Brad Simms:

On spots that he's gone to with BMX or countries that he's travelled to in the past that he's excited to go back to now that he's riding a mountain bike:

Brad Simms:

On whether he's eager to explore different disciplines in mountain biking:

Brad Simms:

On whether he wants to contribute something to MTB that’s a little different:

Brad Simms:

BIKE CHECK

Frame:

Fork:

Rear Shock:

Seatpost:

Drivetrain:

Brakes:

Rotors: